Brodie Chapman crowned as Australia's new elite women's time trial champion, Alli Anderson takes U23 title

Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the Australian time trial throne left vacant by a retiring Grace Brown, winning the elite women's race against the clock at the AusCycling Road National Championships in emphatic style.

In her very first race in UAE Team ADQ colours Chapman delivered a time of 39:53 on the 38.4km course on Thursday, more than 32 seconds ahead of second-placed Amber Pate (Liv AlUla Jayco) and a minute ahead of Anya Louw (AG Insurance-Soudal).

