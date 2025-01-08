Zac Marriage opens Australian Road Championships with U23 men's time trial win

2024 road race champion Fergus Browning second in race against the clock which ignites new era of national championships in Western Australia

The U23 men&#039;s podium in the 2025 AusCycling Road National Championships, with Zac Marriage first, Fergus Browning second and John Carter third
The U23 men's podium in the 2025 AusCycling Road National Championships, with Zac Marriage first, Fergus Browning second and John Carter third (Image credit: Chris Auld/AusCycling)

The first titles in the newly located AusCycling Road National Championships were awarded today, with Zac Marriage claiming the U23 men's time trial title in Perth with a storming run over the 28.8km course.

After making it to the third step of the podium in the U23 category in both 2022 and 2023, the 21-year-old Butterfields Ziptrack Racing rider this year found his way to the top step with a time of 35:53 for the event which played out on a course around Bold Park. The race against the clock was comprised of three laps of a 9.8km loop with 109m of elevation gain per lap.

