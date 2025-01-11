John Carter wins men's U23 Australian criterium title

CCACHExBodywrap rider moves up from third last year with scorching sprint to line on the fast but technical Northbridge course

John Carter (CCACHExBodywrap) on the top step of the podium to claim the U23 men&#039;s criterium title at the AusCycling Road National Championships 2025
John Carter (CCACHExBodywrap) on the top step of the podium to claim the U23 men's criterium title at the AusCycling Road National Championships 2025 (Image credit: AusCycling / Chris Auld)

John Carter (CCACHExBodywrap) won the sprint for victory in the U23 men's criterium at the AusCycling Road National Championships, after a stretched out group charged up the short finishing straight of the new course in Western Australia.

Carter – who last year was third in the criterium and also came third in the time trial on Wednesday –  had time to celebrate in front of the home crowd as he charged across the line ahead of South Australian Leo Zimmerman in second and Brayden Bloch of New South Wales in third.

