John Carter wins men's U23 Australian criterium title
CCACHExBodywrap rider moves up from third last year with scorching sprint to line on the fast but technical Northbridge course
John Carter (CCACHExBodywrap) won the sprint for victory in the U23 men's criterium at the AusCycling Road National Championships, after a stretched out group charged up the short finishing straight of the new course in Western Australia.
Carter – who last year was third in the criterium and also came third in the time trial on Wednesday – had time to celebrate in front of the home crowd as he charged across the line ahead of South Australian Leo Zimmerman in second and Brayden Bloch of New South Wales in third.
The race had shifted from its long-term home of a hot dog circuit in the centre of Ballarat to a fast but technical 1.2km course in Perth's Northbridge with six corners as it moved from wide to narrow streets. The U23 men's event was run over 50 minutes and two laps.
Earlier in the day Gold Coast rider Amelie Sanders won the junior women's title – doubling up after having also claimed the time trial – while Victorian rider Ollie Jirovec won the junior men's race. Both took place over 35 minutes plus two laps.
The chase for a national titles continues on Saturday with the U19 men's and women's road races and U23 men's road race.
