Tour of Bright - Solo and a sprint settle stage 3 on ‘greatest mountain in the world' while Plapp, Anderson seal GC

Jack Ward seals rising star status with Men's A win in Mt Buffalo finale and local mountain biker Kathryn McInerney steals show in Women's A

Kathryn McInerney (Trek Shimano Australia) with a winning grin on stage 3 of the 2024 Tour of Bright
Kathryn McInerney (Trek Shimano Australia) with a winning grin on stage 3 of the 2024 Tour of Bright(Image credit: Henry Yates - 6ft8photographer)

The Mt Buffalo finale of the Tour of Bright delivered two vastly different outcomes across the Women's A and Men's A races, going from a scorching solo win to a group sprint finish.

The mountain bikers ruled stage 3, with local Kathryn McInerney (Trek-Shimano Australia) putting more than one minute into her rivals in Women's A while Jack Ward (BridgeLane) claimed his second summit victory of the tour in a sprint from a just over a dozen riders. It was an uncharacteristically large group that charged toward the line with Ward as headwinds and wet weather encouraged the riders to stick together till later on the climb that Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) – probably only half jokingly – refers to as the 'greatest mountain in the world'. 

