Dominant Amber Pate wins second elite women's Australian criterium title, Keira Will claims U23 jersey

Championship winners go out together in early break, with race shortened after they threaten to lap field

Amber Pate (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) wins the elite women&#039;s criterium at the AusCycling Road National Championships 2025 in Perth
Amber Pate (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) wins the elite women's criterium at the AusCycling Road National Championships 2025 in Perth (Image credit: AusCycling / Chris Auld)

It was a dominant performance from Amber Pate (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Keira Will at the combined elite women's and U23 criterium at the AusCycling Road National Championships on Friday, the pair breaking away early to claim the two respective titles up for grabs as they crossed the line in first and second place. 

The race was cut short as the powerful duo got so far ahead that the back of the peloton was dragged within view and then when Pate attacked and dropped her break companion, the gap dwindled even further. The imminent threat of the catch led the commissaires to call the final two laps ten minutes early.

