Dominant Amber Pate wins second elite women's Australian criterium title, Keira Will claims U23 jersey

It was a dominant performance from Amber Pate (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Keira Will at the combined elite women's and U23 criterium at the AusCycling Road National Championships on Friday, the pair breaking away early to claim the two respective titles up for grabs as they crossed the line in first and second place.

The race was cut short as the powerful duo got so far ahead that the back of the peloton was dragged within view and then when Pate attacked and dropped her break companion, the gap dwindled even further. The imminent threat of the catch led the commissaires to call the final two laps ten minutes early.

That left the bunch to sprint for third, a charge won by Maeve Plouffe (Hess), while Pate then had plenty of time out front to enjoy her solo win and the 19-year-old Will crossed the line 19 seconds later to claim second place overall and the U23 title.

"The team were really awesome, we all went in with the right mindset, any one of us could have won today and I thought let's crack on early. It’ll help the team, it’ll help bring up the pace,” Pate said in an interview with broadcaster SBS immediately after the event.

“It worked out perfectly today and it’s awesome to keep this crit jersey with the team,” said the rider who won in 2023 and supported teammate Ruby Roseman-Gannon to victory in 2024.

The new home for the race in 2025 was a fast but technical 1.2km course in Perth's Northbridge that included six corners, wide boulevards and narrow side streets. The combined women’s elite and U23 event was meant to unfold over 50 minutes and two laps in the sunny late afternoon in Perth but the strength of the early move changed that.

It was only around ten minutes into the race that Pate leapt out of the bunch with Will, who looked every bit the experienced player as she worked seamlessly out the front with the Liv AlUla Jayco rider.

The duo quickly got a gap of around 30 seconds with Lidl-Trek’s Amanda Spratt and Lauretta Hanson notable among the riders who made attempts to haul the duo back. However, ultimately the pace slowed in the bunch and as the 30-minute mark approached the gap had stretched beyond a minute.

The erratic pace in the group continued with various attacks but Liv AlUla Jayco was also quick to chase or join any moves, which neutralised many of the shifts. Spratt also put in a substantial late solo dig but it was then that Pate made the winning move.

The elastic quickly stretched and at that point, Pate had the rear of the bunch in view and with the writing on the wall as they headed through the start/finish line, the race was shortened. The sprint then unfolded with Plouffe claiming the only spot on the podium up for grabs given the call to clear the way for the two lead riders.

Third settled, Pate then rode through the final lap, with time to enjoy the moment as it was now clear a second title was hers. Will claimed her first title as while she may have been second to cross the line she was the first U23 rider in the combined race.

The criterium title was the second on offer for the U23 and elite women, with Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) winning the elite time trial title and Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) claiming the U23 women’s race against the clock on Thursday. The 2025 Australian Championships will close on Sunday with the elite and U23 women’s road race in the morning and the elite men’s competition in the afternoon.