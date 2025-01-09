Luke Plapp claims a third elite Australian time trial title after tight battle with Jay Vine

Victorian delivers in Perth, keeping career run of riding in green and gold alive with a winning margin of 8.77 seconds

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) on his way to a third AusCycling Road National Championships elite time trial title
Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) on his way to a third AusCycling Road National Championships elite time trial title (Image credit: Chris Auld/AusCycling)

The appearance of Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) on the men's elite time trial start list at the AusCycling Road National Championships wasn't enough to stop the green and gold run of Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla), who won the race against the clock and guaranteed he'll get to ride in the colours of the Australian champion for another year.

Plapp claimed his third time trial title on Thursday – matching his current road tally – with the shift in location of the National Championships to Perth and the addition of a ferocious challenger not enough to break his stride. 

