Sam Welsford gives Perth crowds home winner in elite men's criterium at Australian Championships

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider leaps early to claim victory ahead of Cameron Scott and Blake Quick

Sam Welsford won the elite men’s criterium at the AusCycling Road National Championships on Friday, going out early in the sprint to claim victory in front of the elated Perth crowds.

The home-town rider, who elicited cheers from those lining the circuit whenever he made a move, held off the charge of two riders with plenty at stake. In second it was Cameron Scott, who was vigorously supported by his new team CCACHE x Bodywrap after the former Bahrain Victorious rider found himself without a WorldTour contract this year. Blake Quick (Roojai Insurance), who up until January 1 was racing in Jayco-AlUla colours, was third.

