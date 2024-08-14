AusCycling Road National Championships 2025 routes

By
published

Courses released for January 8-12 national title events in Perth

BUNINYONG AUSTRALIA JANUARY 16 A general view of the peloton competing during the Australian Cycling National Championships 2022 Mens Elite Road Race a 1856km race from Buninyong to Buninyong AusCyclingAus on January 16 2022 in Buninyong Australia Photo by Con ChronisGetty Images
The long time AusCycling Road National Championships course near Ballarat in 2022, which will change in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
AusCycling has released the course details for the 2025 Australian Road National Championships and while the location has moved to Perth, Western Australia it is once again a route that is neither flat nor mountainous, but in between. What has changed is the schedule, with the women's elite and U23 road race now closing proceedings on Sunday afternoon, with the men's race having taken its usual morning slot.

The January 8-12 event which opens the Australian summer of racing and decides the national titles is heading to Perth for three years, after spending two decades on a fixed course near Ballarat in Victoria, with its race shaping Buninyong climb a crucial part of the repeated 11.6km circuit. 

As the race moves to Western Australia the road race will again play out on a loop, this time one that is 13.6km long with a similar amount of climbing, with 193m of elevation gain in each slightly longer laps that contain an uphill drag in the first half and pinches in the final stages.

“Between the lush greenery and spectacular lookouts of Kings Park, and the cosmopolitan city streets of the CBD, I can’t think of a more appropriate setting for Australia’s road race championships,” said Kipp Kaufmann, AusCycling’s Executive General Manager – Sport.

“The course is challenging, but equitable: it doesn’t suit just one type of racer. A punchy climber may be able to get away, while a cagey sprinter may be able to hang on. It’s anyone’s race."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

