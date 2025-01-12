Luke Durbridge wins men's Australian road race title at home as teammate Luke Plapp sacrifices fourth win

By
published

Monumental solo for Western Australian rider before Plapp joins Durbridge for final lap to help ease way to a second title

Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla) wine the elite men&#039;s road race title at the AusCycling Road National Championships in Perth, 2025
Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla) wine the elite men's road race title at the AusCycling Road National Championships in Perth, 2025 (Image credit: AusCycling / Chris Auld)
Jump to:

Eleven years after Luke Durbridge took his first win in the elite men's road race at the AusCycling Road National Championships, the 33-year-old Jayco-AlUla rider claimed another  - and this time it was in an emotional victory on home roads as the race for green and gold made the move to Perth. 

It may have been a different course, but for a second year running, two Jayco-AlUla riders were out front heading toward the line at the end of the 177km race. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews