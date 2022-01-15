Blake Quick takes out U23 men's Australian road race national title

Blake Quick (InForm TMX Make) took out the win the U23 men's road race at the Federation University Road Championships in Buninyong, using the speed that saw him take a clean sweep at the Bay Crits to take the victory from a lead group.

The race was run in fine but, by Australian summer standards, mild conditions with the moves out the front coming early and changing composition throughout. During the race Quick used his speed to bridge from the peloton to those ever changing front groups and then cranked up the pace on the run in to the line to beat Matthew Dinham (Team BridgeLane), who rolled over the line a bike length back. Tristan Saunders (InForm TMX MAKE) took out the final spot on the podium, coming over the line a second back.

“I can’t believe it. It was a bit of a long shot," Quick said after the podium presentation. "I came here with some good form but to be honest I definitely could not have won this without the team."



"I gambled a bit and I went early. I wanted to get ahead of Matt Dinham and put the BridgeLane boys under a bit of a pressure and leave Carter [Turnbull) and Rudy [Porter] behind to follow but when I went across I bridged to James [Moriarty] and James rode me across, and Tristan and Ferg [Fergus Browning] just pulled the whole time in the break. It was an unbelievable team ride.”

The race played out on a regular course which starts and finishes in the small town of Buninyong near Ballarat with the riders taking on 12 laps of the circuit, which includes the Mount Buninyong climb, to race a total of 139.2 km.

An early crash involved a large swathe of riders, also denting the numbers of Inform TMX MAKE but with 12 on the start list it still wasn't enough to stop them being a dominant force throughout the race. The team took four of the top six positions, with Turnbull just missing out on being on the podium for a second year in a row, taking fourth, and last year's second placed rider, Porter, came sixth.

more to come ....