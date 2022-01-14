Australian Road Championships: Graeme Frislie wins U23 men's criterium

The start of the U23 men's criterium at the 2022 Federation University Road Nationals Championships

Graeme Frislie (InForm TMX MAKE) won the U23 men's criterium at Australia's Federation University Road National Championships, getting the jump on the rest of the field to ride across the line two seconds ahead of the bunch.

Behind his teammate Josh Duffy took second place while Zachary Marshall (St George Cycling Club) snatched the final spot on the podium ahead of Bay Crits winner Blake Quick, preventing an InForm TMX MAKE clean sweep.

The U23 men raced 33km, riding 30 laps of a 1.1km course right in the heart of the the Victorian city of Ballarat.

more to come ...