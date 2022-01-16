Nicole Frain goes solo to win Australia's elite women's road race title
By Simone Giuliani published
Grace Brown leads sprint from group behind to take second and Alyssa Polites third over the line to take out U23 title
Nicole Frain (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) took a solo victory in the women's elite and U23 race at Australia's Federation University Road National Championships in Buninyong, holding off a fast closing chase group after launching a late attack.
Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) led the chase group in to take second while 18-year-old Alyssa Polites (Sydney Uni-Staminade) came third over the line to secure the U23 national title, beating criterium winner Ruby Roseman-Gannon to the final spot on the podium.
It was a race that held together till the mid-point but then split apart with the lead breaks containing the riders that would eventually battle it out for the win. The crucial move from the firepower heavy lead group came with just over three kilometres to go as the field tackled the corner heavy section through Federation University.
“My last lap I was at the front and I trust my cornering ... and I thought if I just get a little bit of a gap I’m all in. It’s now or never," said Frain.
“It probably wasn’t until about 50 or 100m to go that I thought this is real.”
The race started and finished in the small town of Buninyong near Ballarat, with the elite and U23 women racing nine laps of the 11.6km course, for a total of 104.4km. The main features of the loop included a climb up Mount Buninyong and technical section through Federation University before heading largely downhill to the finish line.
More to come ...
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nicole Frain goes solo to win Australia's elite women's road race titleGrace Brown leads sprint from group behind to take second and Alyssa Polites third over the line to take out U23 title
-
Girmay to make Grand Tour debut at Giro d'ItaliaIntermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux look to expand with women's and development teams
-
Lelangue confident Lotto Soudal can stay in WorldTourTeam CEO not changing tactics to chase points
-
Stronger climber, faster sprinter: Caleb Ewan dreams big in 2022Australian calls on Gilbert's support for Milan-San Remo as he eyes stages at Giro and Tour ahead of a hilly home Worlds
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.