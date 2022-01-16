Nicole Frain goes solo to win Australia's elite women's road race title

Nicole Frain (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) took a solo victory in the women's elite and U23 race at Australia's Federation University Road National Championships in Buninyong, holding off a fast closing chase group after launching a late attack.

Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) led the chase group in to take second while 18-year-old Alyssa Polites (Sydney Uni-Staminade) came third over the line to secure the U23 national title, beating criterium winner Ruby Roseman-Gannon to the final spot on the podium.



It was a race that held together till the mid-point but then split apart with the lead breaks containing the riders that would eventually battle it out for the win. The crucial move from the firepower heavy lead group came with just over three kilometres to go as the field tackled the corner heavy section through Federation University.



“My last lap I was at the front and I trust my cornering ... and I thought if I just get a little bit of a gap I’m all in. It’s now or never," said Frain.

“It probably wasn’t until about 50 or 100m to go that I thought this is real.”

The race started and finished in the small town of Buninyong near Ballarat, with the elite and U23 women racing nine laps of the 11.6km course, for a total of 104.4km. The main features of the loop included a climb up Mount Buninyong and technical section through Federation University before heading largely downhill to the finish line.

