Australian Road Championships: Grace Brown regains elite women's national time trial title

Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) has regained the elite women's individual time trial at the 2022 Federation University Road National Championships.

There were no rivals that could even come close to Brown, as the rider who came fourth in the discipline at the Tokyo Olympic Games posted a time of 41:28.68. That was more than a minute ahead of her nearest rival Amber Pate (InForm TMX MAKE). There was only ten further seconds back to third, though, with the final spot on the podium taken by Lisa Jacob (Knights of Suburbia).

Brown was last national champion in the race against the clock in 2019, but over the next two years U23 rider Sarah Gigante took out both that category and the elite title. Gigante, however, didn't defend her time trial crown this year as she works her way back to fitness as she steps up into WorldTour team Movistar in 2022.

The elite women's and U23 women's time trial was run over two laps, totalling 28.6km, in a course that started and finished at the Federation University’s Mount Helen campus, starting and finishing with some sharp turns and around 180 metres of elevation gain across each lap.

more to come ...