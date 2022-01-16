Trending

Luke Plapp secures Australian elite men's road race title

New Ineos Grenadiers rider chases down James Whelan, who holds on for second while mountain Brendan Johnston finishes third

BUNINYONG AUSTRALIA JANUARY 16 Lucas Plapp of Australia celebrates at finish line as race winner during the Australian Cycling National Championships 2022 Mens Elite Road Race a 1856km race from Buninyong to Buninyong AusCyclingAus on January 16 2022 in Buninyong Australia Photo by Con ChronisGetty Images
Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) will wear the green and gold striped jersey of the Australian champion in his first year as a WorldTour professional after chasing down James Whelan (Team BridgeLane) on the final climb and then riding straight on by to take a solo win at the elite men's road race at the Federation University Road National Championships.

Whelan, who up until last year was riding for EF Education-Nippo, held on for second after spending around 30km out the front on a hot day in Buninyong, while mountain biker Brendan Johnston took third after jumping away from the chase group before the second last climb.

Starting in the town of Buninyong, the elite men covered 16 laps of an 11.6 kilometre loop, racing 185.6 kilometres on the course which tests the riders with the climb up Mount Buninyong each lap before heading into a technical section through Federation University and then into a largely downhill run to the finish line.

More to come ...

