Luke Plapp secures Australian elite men's road race title
By Simone Giuliani published
New Ineos Grenadiers rider chases down James Whelan, who holds on for second while mountain Brendan Johnston finishes third
Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) will wear the green and gold striped jersey of the Australian champion in his first year as a WorldTour professional after chasing down James Whelan (Team BridgeLane) on the final climb and then riding straight on by to take a solo win at the elite men's road race at the Federation University Road National Championships.
Whelan, who up until last year was riding for EF Education-Nippo, held on for second after spending around 30km out the front on a hot day in Buninyong, while mountain biker Brendan Johnston took third after jumping away from the chase group before the second last climb.
Starting in the town of Buninyong, the elite men covered 16 laps of an 11.6 kilometre loop, racing 185.6 kilometres on the course which tests the riders with the climb up Mount Buninyong each lap before heading into a technical section through Federation University and then into a largely downhill run to the finish line.
More to come ...
