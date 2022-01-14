Ruby Roseman-Gannon secures Australian elite women's criterium title

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) won the elite women's criterium at Australia's Federation University Road National Championships, dominating the sprint from a select bunch of riders.



After finishing second for the past two years, the 23-year-old started the race as one of the favourites even though she had just Alex Manly for BikeExchange-Jayco team support.

Roseman-Gannon didn't set a foot wrong all race. She made the deciding move and then, coming to the front as the line approached, timed her run perfectly to hold off Josie Talbot (SydneyUni-Staminade) in the sprint. Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) who swept up the final spot on the podium.

"I've wanted this for a very long time and to finish it off in my first ride in full BikeExchange kit means so much," said Roseman-Gannon in an interview on SBS straight after the race.

"I just can't thank Alex Manly enough ... she is the most selfless rider and I couldn't have done it without her."

Anya Louw (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) took her second title of the year, coming across the line fourth and as the first U23 rider in the combined field. That means she adds the U23 criterium jersey to the collection which she started at the time trial on Wednesday.



The elite and U23 women tackled 40 laps of the 1.1km course, racing 44 kilometres in just over an hour on the hot dog circuit around the main streets of Ballarat, a regional city in central Victoria.



As the race started it was clear that the field wasn't keen to give the breaks too much room to move, with the bunch largely staying together. There was a crash near the front of the race catching out Manly with little more than a third of the race run. However, it wasn't long before she was back in the bunch and continuing to provide a strong and unrelenting presence as she patrolled the front of the field.

At the half-way point of the race Amber Pate (InForm TMX MAKE) who was the silver medallist in the time trial made a move. It was enough to spur splits in the field and the brief formation of a group out the front of around eight. The chase from the bunch meant it didn’t hold.



At around ten laps to go Emma Viotto (Giant Racing) also jumped out the front but the move was shut down again. The attempts kept coming and Lisa Jacob (Knights of Suburbia) then sparked the race deciding move.

A group of dangerous riders followed including Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Liv SRAM), Roseman-Gannon and Matilda Raynolds (InForm TMX MAKE). The select group of nine, which also included U23 time trial winner Louw, then swelled as time trial silver medallist Pate surged across to join teammate Raynolds, carrying Manly with her.



That meant Roseman-Gannon now had her lead out rider in place, and she wasn't going to waste the opportunity to take a green and gold striped jersey of the national champion in her first year as a professional.

