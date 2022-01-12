Australian Road Championships: Carter Turnbull defends in men's U23 time trial
By Simone Giuliani published
InForm TMX MAKE rider takes national title for second year ahead of Mathew Dinham
Carter Turnbull (InForm TMX MAKE) won the Under 23 individual time trial at the 2022 Federation University Road National Championships taking the title for a second year running.
Turnbull (InForm TMX MAKE) finished in a time of 37:31.69, slower than last year in the windy conditions but still a comfortable win as he finished more than 37 seconds ahead of second placed Mathew Dinham (Team BridgeLane), while Zachary Marriage (Team BridgeLane) in third was about 20 seconds further back.
"Coming back as defending champion there is a lot more pressure on your shoulders so to get a good ride on the day was just what I was hoping for and it was enough, with the wind, so I was pretty happy," Turnbull told Cyclingnews.
The race against the clock was run over two laps, totalling 28.6km, on a course that started and finished at the Federation University’s Mount Helen campus, starting and finishing with some sharp turns and around 180 metres of elevation gain across each lap.
more to come ...
