An Post Ras: Mol wins stage 5
Frankhauser in the overall lead
Stage 5: Sneem - Cionakilty
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
|3:26:54
|2
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform
|3
|Eoin Morton (Irl) UCD Fitz Cycles
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor presented by Mavic
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform
|0:00:27
|8
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
|9
|Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland National Team
|10
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|17:39:56
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:02
|3
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:05
|6
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
|0:00:06
|7
|James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|0:00:08
|8
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid
|0:00:10
|9
|Lucas Hamiliton (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform
|0:00:15
