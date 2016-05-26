Trending

An Post Ras: Mol wins stage 5

Frankhauser in the overall lead

Image 1 of 2

Wouter Mol wins stage 5 at An Post Ras

Wouter Mol wins stage 5 at An Post Ras
(Image credit: Inpho Photography)
Image 2 of 2

Wouter Mol wins stage 5 at An Post Ras

Wouter Mol wins stage 5 at An Post Ras
(Image credit: Inpho Photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Join-S De Rijke3:26:54
2Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform
3Eoin Morton (Irl) UCD Fitz Cycles
4Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor presented by Mavic
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
7Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform0:00:27
8Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
9Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland National Team
10Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team17:39:56
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:02
3Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
4Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:03
5Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:05
6Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke0:00:06
7James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:00:08
8Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid0:00:10
9Lucas Hamiliton (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:13
10Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform0:00:15

Latest on Cyclingnews