An Post Ras: Nicolai Brochner wins stage 4

Fankhauser retains leader's jersey

Nicolai Brochner (Riwal Platform) celebrates stage 4 victory

(Image credit: INPHO)
The classification leaders after stage 4

(Image credit: INPHO)
Race leader Clemens Fankhauser (Tirol Cycling Team)

(Image credit: INPHO)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform3:52:54
2Emiel Wastyn (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
3Aaron Gate (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
4Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid
5Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australian National Team
6Mark Dowling (Irl) Asea Wheelworx
7Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor presented by Mavic
8Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
9Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
10Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team14:12:35
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:03
3Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:05
4Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke0:00:06
5James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:00:08
6Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid0:00:10
7Lucas Hamiliton (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:13
8Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform0:00:15
9Josh Edmondson (GBr) NFTO0:00:17
10Dexter Gardias (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:00:19

