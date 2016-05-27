An Post Ras: Aaron Gate wins stage 6
Clemens Fankhauser remains in yellow
Stage 6: Cionakilty - Dungarvan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|3:47:53
|2
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|3
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia National Team
|5
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|6
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|7
|Harrison Jones (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|8
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Ireland National Team
|9
|Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|10
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|21:27:49
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:02
|3
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:05
|6
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:00:06
|7
|James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|0:00:08
|8
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:00:10
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:15
