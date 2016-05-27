Trending

An Post Ras: Aaron Gate wins stage 6

Clemens Fankhauser remains in yellow

Image 1 of 3

Points leader Aaron Gate (An Post Chainreaction)

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 2 of 3

Race leader Clemens Fankhauser on the podium

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 3 of 3

Points leader Aaron Gate celebrates stage 6 victory

(Image credit: INPHO)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction3:47:53
2Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
3Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
4Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia National Team
5Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
6Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
7Harrison Jones (GBr) Pedal Heaven
8Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Ireland National Team
9Regan Gough (NZl) New Zealand National Team
10Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team21:27:49
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:02
3Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
4Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:03
5Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:05
6Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:00:06
7James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:00:08
8Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:00:10
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:13
10Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:15

