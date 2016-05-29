Trending

Fankhausser wins An Post Ras

Brochner wins final stage

Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team wins An Post Ras

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform3:19:19
2Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
3Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
4Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
5Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia National Team
6Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
7Raphael Verini (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
8Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
9Matteo Cigala (Ita) Aquablue
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team

Final general classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team28:22:56
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:03
3Lucas Hamiliton (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:13
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team0:00:19
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:58
6Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:01
7Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:02
8Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
9James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:01:04
10Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid0:01:06

