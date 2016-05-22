Trending

Taco van der Hoorn wins An Post Ras opener

Solo win for Cyclingteam Join's-De Rijke rider

Image 1 of 3

Taco van der Hoorn Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke) can't believe he's soloed to stage 1

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 2 of 3

The classification leader after stage 1

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 3 of 3

Taco van der Hoorn Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke) wins stage 1

(Image credit: INPHO)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke3:12:45
2Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:02
3Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:03
4Dexter Gardias (GBr) Pedal Heaven
5Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
6Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
7Mathieu Converset (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team
9Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
10Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
11Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
12Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
13Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
14Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:13
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke3:12:35
2Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand National team0:00:06
3Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:09
4Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:12
5Dexter Gardias (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:00:13
6Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
7Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
8Mathieu Converset (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team
10Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
11Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
12Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
13Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
14Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:18
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:20

