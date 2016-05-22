Taco van der Hoorn wins An Post Ras opener
Solo win for Cyclingteam Join's-De Rijke rider
Stage 1: Dublin Castle - Multyfarnham
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|3:12:45
|2
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|5
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|7
|Mathieu Converset (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team
|9
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
|10
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|11
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|12
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|13
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|14
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
