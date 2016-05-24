Trending

An Post Ras: Stage 3 victory for James Gullen

Clemens Fankhauser moves into overall race lead

Nikodemus Holler (Stradalli - Bike Aid)

(Image credit: INPHO)
Aaron Gate (An Post-Chain Reaction)

(Image credit: INPHO)
Stage winner James Gullen (Pedal Haven)

(Image credit: INPHO)
Australian Jai Hindley in the U23 jersey

(Image credit: INPHO)
Stage winner James Gullen (Pedal Haven)

(Image credit: INPHO)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven2:52:25
2Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:02
3Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
4Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:05
6Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
7Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team
8Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team0:00:07
9Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO0:00:19
10Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:21

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team10:19:41
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:03
3Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:05
4Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
5Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:00:06
6James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:00:08
7Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:00:10
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:13
9Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:15
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO0:00:17

