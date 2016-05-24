An Post Ras: Stage 3 victory for James Gullen
Clemens Fankhauser moves into overall race lead
Stage 3: Charleville - Dingle
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|2:52:25
|2
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:02
|3
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|4
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:05
|6
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team
|8
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
|0:00:07
|9
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:19
|10
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|10:19:41
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:05
|4
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
|5
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:00:06
|6
|James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|0:00:08
|7
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:00:10
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|10
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:17
