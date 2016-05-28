Dunbar wins stage 7 at An Post Ras
Fankhausser stays in the overall
Stage 7: Dungarvan - Baltinglass
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
|3:35:48
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team
|3
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|Lucas Hamiliton (Aus) Australia National Team
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform
|0:00:52
|7
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
|0:00:56
|8
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia National Team
|10
|James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|25:03:37
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Lucas Hamiliton (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:58
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:01
|7
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:02
|8
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
|9
|James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|0:01:04
|10
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid
|0:01:06
