Dunbar wins stage 7 at An Post Ras

Fankhausser stays in the overall

Edward Dunbar (Ireland) wins stage 7 An Post Ras

(Image credit: Inpho Photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team3:35:48
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team
3Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
4Lucas Hamiliton (Aus) Australia National Team
5Michael Storer (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:02
6Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform0:00:52
7Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke0:00:56
8Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
9Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Australia National Team
10James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team25:03:37
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:03
3Lucas Hamiliton (Aus) Australia National Team0:00:13
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team0:00:19
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:58
6Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:01
7Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:02
8Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Join-S De Rijke
9James Gullen (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:01:04
10Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid0:01:06

