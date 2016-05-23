An Post Ras: Morton wins stage 2
Van der Hoorn keeps overall lead
Stage 2: Mullingar - Charleville
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eoin Morton (Irl) UCD Fitz Cycles
|4:14:15
|2
|Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Asea Wheelworx
|0:00:04
|3
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform
|0:00:11
|4
|Nicolas Vereecken (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|Emiel Wastyn (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid
|7
|Alistair Donahoe (Aus) Australia
|8
|Aaron Gate (Irl) An Post Chain Reacton
|9
|Alexander Wachter (Austria) Tirol Cycling Team
|10
|Conor Dunne (GBr) JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|7:27:01
|2
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand National team
|0:00:06
|3
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:13
|5
|Conor Dunne (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|7
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|8
|Mathieu Converset (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team
|10
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team
