An Post Ras: Morton wins stage 2

Van der Hoorn keeps overall lead

Eoin Morton (Irl) UCD Fitz Cycles wins stage 2 at An Post Ras

(Image credit: Inpho Photography)
An Post Ras stage 2 start

(Image credit: Inpho Photography)
An Post Ras stage 2

(Image credit: Inpho Photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eoin Morton (Irl) UCD Fitz Cycles4:14:15
2Bryan McCrystal (Irl) Asea Wheelworx0:00:04
3Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform0:00:11
4Nicolas Vereecken (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
5Emiel Wastyn (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
6Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli Bike Aid
7Alistair Donahoe (Aus) Australia
8Aaron Gate (Irl) An Post Chain Reacton
9Alexander Wachter (Austria) Tirol Cycling Team
10Conor Dunne (GBr) JLT Condor

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke7:27:01
2Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand National team0:00:06
3Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:09
4Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:13
5Conor Dunne (GBr) JLT Condor
6Dexter Gardias (GBr) Pedal Heaven
7Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
8Mathieu Converset (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Australian National Team
10Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ireland National Team

