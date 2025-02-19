Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol 2025
|Date
|February 19 to February 23
|Start location
|Torrox
|Finish location
|La Línea de la Concepción
|Distance
|820.3km
|Previous winner
|Tadej Pogačar
Stage 5: Pavel Sivakov secures overall victory as breakaway rider Jon Barrenetxea wins finale
Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was confirmed as the overall winner of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol following the finale stage 5 which saw a breakaway succeed into La Línea de la Concepción. It was a second consecutive success for the breakaway on the fifth and final stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia, and a second win for a Spanish rider on a Spanish team, as Movistar’s Jon Barrenetxea clinched his second career victory at the age of 24.
Stage 4: Late-race attack nets breakaway rider Diego Uriarte stage 4 win
It was a day for the breakaway in southern Spain, as Equipo Kern Pharma’s Diego Uriarte took a stunning first professional victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol. The 23-year-old was one of six riders in contention for victory after the early break and was able to stay clear all day, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG content to defend the overall lead of Pavel Sivakov.
Stage 3: Alexander Kristoff kicks past Ben Turner in final metres for sprint victory
Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) exploded past Ineos Grenadiers’ Ben Turner in the final 10 metres to snatch the stage 3 victory, the 97th of his career. Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) then took third, just ahead of Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling).
Stage 2: Tom Pidcock wins stage 2 as Maxim van Gils loses overall lead
From a group of five riders, Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) scored the victory ahead of his former teammate at Ineos Grenadiers Brandon Rivera. Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) rounded out the podium, finishing in third place for the second consecutive day, and took over as the GC leader.
Stage 1: Maxim Van Gils wins opener at Cueva de Nerja
Maxim van Gils took his first victory in the colours of his new team, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, on a challenging opening day at the Vuelta a Andalucía (Ruta del Sol). The Queen stage of the race, stage 1 set the tone for the remaining four days of racing, with Van Gils assuming control of the yellow leader’s jersey.
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol Information
99 years old and counting, the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol has long been one of cycling's best-known early-season events. Typically warm weather in southern Spain in early February has always proved popular for riders looking to hone their Classics form as well as claim a victory in a race with a long and prestigious history of top-name winners, most recently Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in 2023.
The race was cancelled after the first three stages in 2024 due to a lack of state security members due to farmers' protests. Instead, only a 4.95km time trial was held in Alcaudete, with Maxim Van Gils triumphing ahead of Juan Ayuso and Antonio Tiberi.
With a name frequently shortened to 'Ruta del Sol' or even just 'Ruta', the five-day race combines one or two flat stages with numerous hilly stages and short, punchy summit finishes. Occasionally, it includes a short individual time trial or heads into the mountains of Sierra Nevada for a summit finish.
Running concurrently with the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal, in recent years Andalucia's increasing preference for a tougher route has tended to attract more allrounders and out-and-out climbers than Classics specialists to its field of favourites. As a result, its history of winners includes historic one-day stars like Freddy Maertens, Oscar Freire and Erik Zabel, as well as stage racers of the calibre of Chris Froome and Miguel Indurain.
Alejandro Valverde holds the current record for overall victories in Andalucia – five – whilst in 2023 Pogačar succeeded in winning three stages of a possible five en route to a crushing outright triumph, leading the race from beginning to end.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol route
- Stage 1 - Torrox to Cueva de Nerja, 162.6km
- Stage 2 - Alcaudete to Torredelcampo, 133.2km
- Stage 3 - Arjona to Pozoblanco, 162.1km
- Stage 4 - Córdoba to Alhaurín de la Torre, 194.3km
- Stage 5 - Benahavís to La Línea de la Concepción, 168.1km
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol start list
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time (CET)
|Finish time (CET)
|Feb 19, 2025
|Stage 1: Torrox to Cueva de Nerja, 162.6km
|11:10
|15:30
|Feb 20, 2025
|Stage 2: Alcaudete to Torredelcampo, 133.2km
|11:25
|15:30
|Feb 21, 2025
|Stage 3: Arjona to Pozoblanco, 162.1km
|11:00
|15:05
|Feb 22, 2025
|Stage 4: Córdoba to Alhaurín de la Torre, 194.3km
|11:05
|15:15
|Feb 23, 2025
|Stage 5: Benahavís to La Línea de la Concepción, 168.1km
|10:55
|15:15
