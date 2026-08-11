'What I would like to see is the base to be a little bit more wide' – Elisa Longo Borghini calls for more attention and investment in the youth ranks of women's cycling

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'I would like to see more races for young girls under-23 in the future' says Tour de France Femmes podium finisher

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team L&#039;IMAD crosses the finish line on third place during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini: 'I did the third year of juniors because I was not good... and now I'm standing on the podium of the Tour de France'\ (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini and UAE Team L'IMAD celebrated a successful Tour de France Femmes on Sunday evening as the Italian finished third overall and the team placed two other riders in the top 10, as well as taking home the teams prize.

But, amid the revelry on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, Longo Borghini had an important message to share in the post-race press conference.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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