Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Isaac del Toro claims overall title with second consecutive mountaintop victory at Plateau de Solaison

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Mexican wrestles the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Luke Tuckwell on the final day

BRISON, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 8 a 120.1km stage from Beaufort to Plateau de Solaison - Brison 1497m / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2026 in Brison, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) snatched the overall title at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, producing a commanding display to win his second successive stage and wrestle the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the final day.

Del Toro started the final day in third place, 49 seconds behind Tuckwell, and he wiped out almost all of that deficit within one kilometre of a devastating attack issued 9km from the summit of the hors-catégorie Plateau de Solaison.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.