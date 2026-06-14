Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Isaac del Toro claims overall title with second consecutive mountaintop victory at Plateau de Solaison

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) snatched the overall title at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, producing a commanding display to win his second successive stage and wrestle the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the final day.

Del Toro started the final day in third place, 49 seconds behind Tuckwell, and he wiped out almost all of that deficit within one kilometre of a devastating attack issued 9km from the summit of the hors-catégorie Plateau de Solaison.

The Mexican breezed up the rest of the 10% climb with apparent ease and crossed the line alone more than a minute clear.

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Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) came home in second place, having attacked from the select chase group 5.5km from the top, with Tobias Halland Johanessen (Uno-X) mobility taking third place just behind after a stirring later counter-attack of his own.

Tuckwell, the unlikely leader, lost the yellow jersey but went down swinging.

The 21-year-old Australian looked like he might plummet down the standings when he was dropped even before Del Toro had launched his attack early on the Solaison climb. But, aided by a stirring domestique display from Maxim Van Gils, he produced a remarkable comeback to work his way back up towards the chasing riders on the second half of the climb.

Tuckwell even caught – and passed – the rider who’d started the day closest to him, with Matteo Jorgenson suddenly coming undone on the upper reaches of the climb and ending up in 10th place.

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There was no Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) on the results sheet as the Frenchman was dropped on the opening climb of the day and climbed off after the descent, the previous day’s crash and chase finally taking its toll.

As the dust settled on a wildly eventful race in its first edition since the change of name from the Critérium du Dauphiné, Del Toro stood atop the podium to celebrate the third WorldTour stage race success of his season, following the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Tuckwell held on for a highly-creditable and breakthrough second place overall, 54 seconds back, while Ayuso completed the final podium at 1:17.

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