Vuelta a Burgos: Felix Gall seals overall victory as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe take out final stage

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Giulio Pellizzari takes narrow win on Lagunas de Neila

Giulio Pellizzari celebrates the stage win
Giulio Pellizzari wins the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was victorious on the final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos, but could not get enough of a lead to unseat Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) as the overall winner of the race.

Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) was second on the stage ahead of Gall, with Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) finishing fourth.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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