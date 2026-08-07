Major changes of crunch 2026 Vuelta a España mountain stage set to test Tadej Pogačar and other top GC contenders

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Double ascent of Cat. 1 Alto de Hazallanas substituted by previously unused Sierra Nevada climb

2026 Vuelta a España stage 20 revised route
(Image credit: ASO - Unipublic)

The toughest stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España, and very possibly the last obstacle between Tadej Pogačar and a historic first victory for the Slovenian in Spain's Grand Tour, has been radically altered by a series of landslides in southern Andalusia.

While stage 20's summit finish on the Hors Categorie ascent of the Collado del Alguacil – a climb never used before in the Vuelta – remains in place, it's what comes before on that same stage through the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains that now looks radically different.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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