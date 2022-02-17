Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol 2022

Image 1 of 1 Miguel Ángel López Moreno won the GC for Movistar at the 2021 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rune Herregodts (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise) pushed ahead of his breakaway companions on the uphill finish in Iznájar to win stage 1 of the 2022 Vuelta a Andaulcia Ruta del Sol. American Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) trailed just two seconds later for the next podium spot, ahead of Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) in third.

The arduous 200-kilometre stage came down to a duel on the final 150 metres of the contest. Six of the eight breakaway riders blasted up the final 1.5km climb with a seven per cent gradient to the town centre, Berregodts working with teammate Lindsay De Vylder and then bumping shoulders with Bassett in the middle of the road as the duo hit the closing metres at the front. Herregodts pushed on and finished the final few pedal strokes to take the win, while Bassett dropped his head for the near win and said""the strongest rider won today."

Date: February 16-20, 2022

Distance: 818.3km

How to watch: Join Cyclingnews for live coverage all five days, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

The 68th edition of the Ruta del Sol Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía, known as Ruta del Sol for short, begins on Wednesday, February 16 in the Cadiz town of Ubrique and will conclude February 20 in Chiclana de Segura, province of Jaén. For the second year in a row there is no individual time trial, but plenty of rolling terrain over the 818.3 kilometres.

2021 champion Miguel Ángel López will return to defend his title in the five-day stage race, this time with his new Astana Qazaqstan team, which is one of 12 WorldTour squads at the start line. There are 10 ProTeam and Continental teams filling the lineup of 22.

The race began in 1925, but then skipped the next 30 years before restarting for good in 1955. This year it returns to its usual February slot after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the event moved to May last year.

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol 2022 route

There are 19 classified climbs on the route this year, with the first challenge a category 1 climb of Puerto del Boyar in the first hour of racing. Stage 1 has a total of three mountain passes and is also the longest day at 200.7 kilometres from Ubrique to Iznájar. Stage 2 rolls from Archidona to Alcalá la Real at 150.6km with five categorised climbs on offer. The next day is a similar distance that starts in Lucena with some rolling terrain and sprinters should rule the day in Ortura.

The difficult category-1 Alto del Purche will be on the menu just 21.6km from the start in Cúllar Vega. After two more categorised climbs the peloton will find its way to the finish in Baza.

Organisers saved the best for last this year with the 146.4km stage 5 from Huesa to the final 7km ascent to the mountain village of Chiclana de Segura, moved from its mid-race position from 2021. Of note is that Ruta del Sol does not include bonus seconds for any of the stages, so that will play into the GC battle.

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol 2022 stages

Stage 1 - February 16, Ubrique to Iznájar, 200.7km

- February 16, Ubrique to Iznájar, 200.7km Stage 2 - February 17, Archidona to Alcalá la Real, 150.6km

- February 17, Archidona to Alcalá la Real, 150.6km Stage 3 - February 18, Lucena to Otura, 153.2km

- February 18, Lucena to Otura, 153.2km Stage 4 - February 19, Cúllar Vega to Baza, 167.4km

- February 19, Cúllar Vega to Baza, 167.4km Stage 5 - February 20, Huesa to Chiclana de Segura, 146.4km

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol 2022 teams