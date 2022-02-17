Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol 2022
O'Connor baffled on Ruta del Sol opener as early break stays awayAustralian finishes safely in bunch despite dropped chain on final descent but 'everyone looking at each other' played to break
COVID-19 vaccine issue and triceps training help set Herregodts to Ruta successSecond year pro takes huge win for Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Bassett comes painfully close to breakthrough win in Ruta del SolAmerican says 'no foul' after a late, minor collision with stage winner
Ruta del Sol: Herregodts wins opening stage
Rune Herregodts (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise) pushed ahead of his breakaway companions on the uphill finish in Iznájar to win stage 1 of the 2022 Vuelta a Andaulcia Ruta del Sol. American Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) trailed just two seconds later for the next podium spot, ahead of Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) in third.
The arduous 200-kilometre stage came down to a duel on the final 150 metres of the contest. Six of the eight breakaway riders blasted up the final 1.5km climb with a seven per cent gradient to the town centre, Berregodts working with teammate Lindsay De Vylder and then bumping shoulders with Bassett in the middle of the road as the duo hit the closing metres at the front. Herregodts pushed on and finished the final few pedal strokes to take the win, while Bassett dropped his head for the near win and said""the strongest rider won today."
Date: February 16-20, 2022
Distance: 818.3km
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage all five days, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.
The 68th edition of the Ruta del Sol Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía, known as Ruta del Sol for short, begins on Wednesday, February 16 in the Cadiz town of Ubrique and will conclude February 20 in Chiclana de Segura, province of Jaén. For the second year in a row there is no individual time trial, but plenty of rolling terrain over the 818.3 kilometres.
2021 champion Miguel Ángel López will return to defend his title in the five-day stage race, this time with his new Astana Qazaqstan team, which is one of 12 WorldTour squads at the start line. There are 10 ProTeam and Continental teams filling the lineup of 22.
The race began in 1925, but then skipped the next 30 years before restarting for good in 1955. This year it returns to its usual February slot after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the event moved to May last year.
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol 2022 route
There are 19 classified climbs on the route this year, with the first challenge a category 1 climb of Puerto del Boyar in the first hour of racing. Stage 1 has a total of three mountain passes and is also the longest day at 200.7 kilometres from Ubrique to Iznájar. Stage 2 rolls from Archidona to Alcalá la Real at 150.6km with five categorised climbs on offer. The next day is a similar distance that starts in Lucena with some rolling terrain and sprinters should rule the day in Ortura.
The difficult category-1 Alto del Purche will be on the menu just 21.6km from the start in Cúllar Vega. After two more categorised climbs the peloton will find its way to the finish in Baza.
Organisers saved the best for last this year with the 146.4km stage 5 from Huesa to the final 7km ascent to the mountain village of Chiclana de Segura, moved from its mid-race position from 2021. Of note is that Ruta del Sol does not include bonus seconds for any of the stages, so that will play into the GC battle.
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol 2022 stages
- Stage 1 - February 16, Ubrique to Iznájar, 200.7km
- Stage 2 - February 17, Archidona to Alcalá la Real, 150.6km
- Stage 3 - February 18, Lucena to Otura, 153.2km
- Stage 4 - February 19, Cúllar Vega to Baza, 167.4km
- Stage 5 - February 20, Huesa to Chiclana de Segura, 146.4km
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol 2022 teams
- AG2R Citroën
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- UAE Team Emirates
- Alpecin-Fenix
- Burgos-BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Eolo-Kometa
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Gazprom-Rusvelo
- Human Powered Health
- Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- Team TotalEnergies
Stages
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol 202216 February 2022 - 20 February 2022 | Andalucia | 2.Pro
Stage 1 - Ruta del Sol: Herregodts wins opening stage | Ubrique - Iznájar2022-02-16 200.7km
-
Stage 2 | Archidona - Alcalá la Real2022-02-17 150.6km
-
Stage 3 | Lucena - Otura2022-02-18 153.2km
-
Stage 4 | Cúllar Vega - Baza2022-02-19 167.4km
Stage 5 | Huesa - Chiclana de Segura2022-02-20 146.4km
O'Connor baffled on Ruta del Sol opener as early break stays away
News Australian finishes safely in bunch despite dropped chain on final descent but 'everyone looking at each other' played to break
COVID-19 vaccine issue and triceps training help set Herregodts to Ruta success
News Second year pro takes huge win for Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Bassett comes painfully close to breakthrough win in Ruta del Sol
News American says 'no foul' after a late, minor collision with stage winner
2022 Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta Ciclista del Sol start list
Start list Official starters as of February 16, 2022
Biniam Girmay inspired by Peter Sagan as sprinting career takes off
News U23 World Championship silver medallist on track to ride Milan-San Remo and perhaps the Giro d'Italia
Simon Yates, O'Connor, Trentin headline field for Ruta del Sol 2022 - Preview
Preview Hilly five-day stage race on tap for Grand Tour and Classics specialists
Vincenzo Nibali out of Vuelta a Andalucia after COVID-19 positive
News Astana Qazaqstan veteran in isolation at home in Switzerland
Oliver Naesen in quest to remove Classics question marks
Feature After wiping ‘easy day’ training, Belgian makes Ruta del Sol 2022 debut
Impey and Stannard involved in heavy crash in Ruta del Sol sprint
News Pair hit the deck as they sprinted for victory in the closing metres of final stage
-
Vincenzo Nibali out of Vuelta a Andalucia after COVID-19 positiveAstana Qazaqstan veteran in isolation at home in Switzerland
-
Impey and Stannard involved in heavy crash in Ruta del Sol sprintPair hit the deck as they sprinted for victory in the closing metres of final stage
-
Mark Cavendish abandons Ruta del Sol with stomach problemsManxman filmed suffering alone out the back on early climb
-
Riders protest about safety at Ruta del Sol'Gravel descents, potholes, and long transfers' the reasons for symbolic delay to stage 4
-
Cavendish and Hodeg lead Deceuninck-QuickStep at the Vuelta a AndaluciaManxman back in action after Tour of Turkey sprint success
-
Beyond the Giro d'Italia: May racing around EuropeThe Vuelta a Andalucía, Tro-Bro Léon, Tour de Hongrie and Challenge Mallorca are coming up this month
-
Vuelta a Andalucía requests postponement until May due to COVID-19 pandemicEarly-season race faces proposed three-month delay
-
2022 Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta Ciclista del Sol start listOfficial starters as of February 16, 2022
-
Oliver Naesen in quest to remove Classics question marksAfter wiping ‘easy day’ training, Belgian makes Ruta del Sol 2022 debut