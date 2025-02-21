Vuelta a Andalucia: Alexander Kristoff kicks past Ben Turner in final metres for stage 3 sprint victory

By
published

Maxim Van Gils grabs third ahead of Tom Pidcock

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
POZOBLANCO SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Ben Turner of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 71st Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2025 Stage 3 a 1621km stage from Arjona to Pozoblanco on February 21 2025 in Pozoblanco Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Andalucia 2025: Alexander Kristoff of Uno-X Mobility (left) pips Ben Turner of Ineos Grenadiers at the line on stage 3 for the victory(Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) moved one step closer to 100 career victories on Friday, timing his final sprint to perfection to win stage 3 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol. The veteran Norwegian has now won 97 races in his career.

Katy Madgwick

Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast. 

She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.

In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.

More race results
DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Sam Welsford of Australia and Team Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek Green points jersey Matteo Malucelli of Italy and XDS Astana Team and Oded Kogut of Israel and Team Israel Premier Tech during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 5 a 160km stage from American University Dubai to American University Dubai UCIWWT on February 21 2025 in Dubai United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

UAE Tour: Tim Merlier wins crash-marred sprint on stage 5 as Tadej Pogačar runs riot in breakaway
Volta ao Algarve 2025: Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wins stage 2 alongside teammate João Almeida in second

Volta ao Algarve: Jan Christen claims first leader's jersey with stage 2 victory atop Alto da Foia
JEBEL JAIS UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 19 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 3 a 181km stage from Ras al Khaimah to Jebel Jais 1490m UCIWWT on February 19 2025 in Jebel Jais United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

A bet for a tattoo and a 'joke' attack - Why Tadej Pogačar spent 110km in the UAE Tour breakaway
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews