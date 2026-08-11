'A historic milestone' – Tour de France Femmes breaks French television viewing records once again amid calls for race to be broadcast in full

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'23.2 million French people watched at least one minute of the race' report France Télévisions, including 5.1 million Ventoux stage viewers

Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney lead the GC group on the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes
This year's Tour de France Femmes, marked by a GC battle between Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, broke viewing records in France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes broadcaster France Télévisions has announced that the race has broken TV audience records in the country again this year.

Last summer's edition, which saw home success with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot capturing the yellow jersey and Maëva Squiban winning two stages, set record viewing highs that have now been pushed even higher.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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