Vuelta a Burgos: Felix Gall solos to victory on stage 3

After a great climbing battle on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos, Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) emerged victorious, dropping everyone on the brutal, foggy slopes of the Puerto del Escudo to win solo by an 11-second margin.

Lidl-Trek kicked off the action on the 7km ascent which averaged 9% gradients, with Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) first attacking 4.5km from the summit. He was countered by 20-year-old Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) before Gall's Decathlon team started leading him out.

When the Giro d'Italia runner-up made his attack, he was followed only by the other strongest climbers in the race: Ciccone, race leader Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Onley tried to take his second victory in as many days by attacking 2.3km from the top, dropping Ciccone and Mas in the process, but – while visibly gasping for air – he was unable to get rid of Gall, who was glued to his wheel and soon countered again.

Gall broke Onley's resolve with another vicious seated acceleration as they neared the summit, coming over the top with enough of a lead to hold on during the descent to the line, able to celebrate only his third professional victory.

Faltering towards the line, Onley was also re-overtaken by Ciccone and a charging Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), meaning he lost out on bonus seconds and was overtaken in the race lead by Gall.

"It's the first time I'm doing the Vuelta a Burgos, and I was really looking forward to this race; I've heard many good things," said Gall after the finish. "Today was the first good stage for me, and it's not so often that I win – it was only my third pro win – so it's super nice. I had a really big block of training and to come back to racing, I felt super super good today.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"My team did a great job of keeping me safe, allowing me to save energy and then in the final I always had someone around me, tried attacking a few times and then I managed to get away in the last part.

Onley (L) in the final selection with Gall, Mas and Ciccone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gall now leads the race by six seconds from Ciccone, with Onley dropping down to third, eight seconds back. It's all still to play for with the iconic Lagunas de Neila climb (6.4km at 9.1%) still to come on Saturday's stage 5, where the purple jersey winner will be decided.

"Of course [winning GC] is the goal, but first of all, I'm happy with today, and you never know what's happening in a bike race," added Gall. "First tomorrow should be a sprint and then Saturday we have another really hard stage. Day by day, and then we'll see what it's going to be in the end."

In similar fashion to the opening two stages, five riders went up the road to form the early breakaway, but only after 50km of racing and the second categorised climb of the day, the Alto de la Hoya: Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ United), Gorka Corres (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), Diego Uriarte (Equipo Kern Pharma), and Iker Mintegi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

They were kept close by the UAE-led peloton, with a gap under two minutes, but led the race over the next two climbs. Onto the fourth of seven climbs on the tough 184km route, three riders bridged across to join the leader: Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Milan Vader (Pinarello Q36.5), and Jasper Schoofs (Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team).

The break led over the top of the penultimate ascent with a 1:30 lead over the peloton and with just the final Puerto del Escudo climb (7 km at 9%) and descent to the finish to come, but this was quickly pulled back by the likes of Movistar, Lidl-Trek and Netcompany Ineos pacing behind, ending the break's day in front fully 10km from the line.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Classification Pos Rider Time 1 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 4:24:47 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:00:11 3 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:11 4 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:11 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:22 6 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:22 7 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:00:46 8 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:00:47 9 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:00:47 10 Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:00:47 11 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:00:47 12 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:00:47 13 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis 00:00:47 14 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:47 15 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:47 16 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost 00:01:00 17 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:01:08 18 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:01:08 19 Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL 00:01:08 20 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 00:01:08 21 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 00:01:27 22 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:01:27 23 Matteo Scalco (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:01:27 24 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:32 25 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:01:32 26 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:32 27 Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:32 28 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) EF Education-EasyPost 00:01:32 29 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00:01:47 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:01:47 31 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 00:01:47 32 Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:01:53 33 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:01:57 34 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 00:01:57 35 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 00:02:27 36 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:02:38 37 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 00:02:38 38 Oliver Sims (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:02:38 39 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:02:38 40 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 00:02:38 41 Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana 00:02:38 42 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep 00:02:38 43 Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:02:38 44 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:02:38 45 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:02:38 46 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:42 47 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Netcompany Ineos 00:03:06 48 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché 00:03:06 49 Rémi Daumas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:03:23 50 Matisse van Kerckhove (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 00:03:47 51 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:03:47 52 Jasper Schoofs (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 00:03:47 53 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:03:47 54 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 00:04:11 55 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 00:04:11 56 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:04:22 57 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:04:24 58 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:04:40 59 Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto - Groupe Wanty 00:04:40 60 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis 00:05:05 61 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 00:05:05 62 Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies 00:05:05 63 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:05:22 64 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:05:22 65 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 00:05:22 66 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:05:40 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 00:05:40 68 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 00:05:40 69 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:05:53 70 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:06:18 71 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:06:18 72 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:06:18 73 Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies 00:06:29 74 Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos 00:06:29 75 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Netcompany Ineos 00:06:29 76 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:07:44 77 Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team 00:07:44 78 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:07:44 79 Luca van Boven (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:07:44 80 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 00:07:44 81 Viktor Soenens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 00:07:53 82 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:08:42 83 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:08:47 84 Marco Martin Cuevas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:09:32 85 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:09:55 86 Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:10:41 87 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:13:03 88 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:13:03 89 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 00:13:03 90 Owain Doull (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:13:03 91 Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:13:03 92 Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:13:03 93 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis 00:13:03 94 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:13:03 95 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies 00:13:03 96 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 00:13:03 97 Florian Dauphin (Fra) Totalenergies 00:13:03 98 Gavin Hlady (USA) Ef Education - Aevolo 00:13:03 99 Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:13:03 100 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:13:03 101 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 00:13:03 102 Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis 00:13:03 103 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:13:03 104 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 00:13:03 105 Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Spa) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:13:03 106 Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:13:03 107 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:13:03 108 Victor Loulergue (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:13:03 109 Davide Toneatti (Ita) XDS Astana 00:13:03 110 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek 00:13:03 111 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 00:13:03 112 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana 00:13:03 113 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:13:03 114 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 00:13:03 115 Aime de Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:13:03 116 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:13:03 117 Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:13:03 118 James Knox (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00:13:03 119 Oliver Stockwell (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 00:13:03 120 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:14:04 121 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:14:04 122 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché 00:14:41 123 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:14:41 124 Sander de Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:14:41 125 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:14:41 126 Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 00:14:41 127 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana 00:14:41 128 Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Totalenergies 00:14:41 129 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:14:41 130 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:14:41 131 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:14:41 132 Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:14:41 133 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:14:41 134 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:14:41 135 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:14:41 136 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 00:14:41 137 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:14:41 138 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 00:14:41 139 Max van der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 00:14:41 140 Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché 00:14:41 141 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:14:41 142 Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 00:14:41 143 Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:14:41 144 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Netcompany Ineos 00:14:41 145 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:16:09 146 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Movistar Team 00:18:40 147 Nil Aguilera Jorba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:26:15 148 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:26:15 149 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 00:26:15 150 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:26:15 151 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:26:48 152 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:26:48 nan Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 152 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Points Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 25 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 20 3 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 14 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling 10 7 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 9 8 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8 9 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 7 10 Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl 6 11 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 5 12 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 4 13 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis 3 14 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Mountain Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 30 2 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 30 3 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 25 4 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 20 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 16 6 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling 12 7 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 12 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8 10 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8 11 Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 12 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 13 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 6 14 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis 4 15 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 4 16 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3 17 Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 18 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 2 19 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 2 21 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2 22 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1 23 Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies 1 24 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Youth Classification Pos Rider Time 1 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 4:25:33 2 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:00:01 3 Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:00:01 4 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:00:01 5 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:01 6 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost 00:00:14 7 Matteo Scalco (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:00:41 8 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) EF Education-EasyPost 00:00:46 9 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00:01:01 10 Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:01:07 11 Oliver Sims (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:01:52 12 Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:01:52 13 Rémi Daumas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:02:37 14 Matisse van Kerckhove (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 00:03:01 15 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:03:01 16 Jasper Schoofs (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 00:03:01 17 Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto - Groupe Wanty 00:03:54 18 Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies 00:05:43 19 Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos 00:05:43 20 Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team 00:06:58 21 Viktor Soenens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 00:07:07 22 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:08:01 23 Marco Martin Cuevas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:08:46 24 Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:12:17 25 Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:12:17 26 Victor Loulergue (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:12:17 27 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:12:17 28 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché 00:13:55 29 Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 00:13:55 30 Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:13:55 31 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:13:55 32 Max van der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 00:13:55 33 Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:13:55 34 Nil Aguilera Jorba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:25:29 35 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:25:29

General classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage General Classification Pos Rider Time 1 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 12:18:18 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:00:06 3 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:08 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:27 5 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:29 6 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:43 7 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:00:49 8 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:00:55 9 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:00:56 10 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:01:00 11 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:00 12 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:07 13 Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:01:07 14 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost 00:01:13 15 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis 00:01:13 16 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:01:21 17 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 00:01:21 18 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:01:38 19 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:01:39 20 Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL 00:01:44 21 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:01:47 22 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00:01:48 23 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:52 24 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 00:02:07 25 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:02:11 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:02:21 27 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:02:22 28 Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:02:22 29 Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:02:29 30 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:02:31 31 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 00:02:34 32 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 00:02:45 33 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 00:02:47 34 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 00:02:50 35 Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana 00:02:58 36 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:02 37 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:03:07 38 Matteo Scalco (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:03:24 39 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:04:21 40 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:04:40 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep 00:04:51 42 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 00:05:00 43 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché 00:05:04 44 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:05:12 45 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:05:29 46 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:39 47 Oliver Sims (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:05:42 48 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 00:05:44 49 Jasper Schoofs (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 00:05:45 50 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis 00:05:46 51 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Netcompany Ineos 00:05:52 52 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:06:09 53 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:06:11 54 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:06:16 55 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 00:06:29 56 Matisse van Kerckhove (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 00:06:32 57 Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto - Groupe Wanty 00:06:38 58 Rémi Daumas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:06:38 59 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:06:42 60 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 00:07:42 61 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 00:07:57 62 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 00:08:10 63 Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team 00:08:51 64 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:08:53 65 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 00:08:57 66 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) EF Education-EasyPost 00:09:18 67 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:09:23 68 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:09:40 69 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Netcompany Ineos 00:10:12 70 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:10:57 71 Viktor Soenens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 00:11:08 72 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:11:28 73 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:11:52 74 Marco Martin Cuevas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:11:59 75 Luca van Boven (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:12:37 76 Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies 00:12:39 77 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:12:45 78 Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:12:50 79 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:12:57 80 Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies 00:13:11 81 Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos 00:13:20 82 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana 00:13:23 83 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:13:35 84 Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:13:46 85 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:14:35 86 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 00:14:57 87 Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:15:48 88 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:16:11 89 Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:16:36 90 Davide Toneatti (Ita) XDS Astana 00:17:13 91 Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:17:43 92 Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:17:45 93 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 00:17:49 94 Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:18:16 95 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:18:35 96 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 00:18:42 97 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies 00:19:01 98 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:19:14 99 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:19:24 100 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:19:25 101 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:19:29 102 Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:19:29 103 Aime de Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:19:30 104 Gavin Hlady (USA) Ef Education - Aevolo 00:19:31 105 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek 00:19:31 106 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:19:39 107 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis 00:19:44 108 Victor Loulergue (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:19:45 109 Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Spa) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:19:45 110 Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:20:14 111 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 00:20:14 112 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 00:20:29 113 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:20:30 114 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 00:20:44 115 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:20:45 116 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:20:49 117 Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis 00:20:51 118 Max van der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 00:20:54 119 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Netcompany Ineos 00:21:07 120 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:21:26 121 Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 00:21:32 122 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:21:37 123 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:21:38 124 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:21:44 125 Florian Dauphin (Fra) Totalenergies 00:21:52 126 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:22:09 127 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché 00:22:21 128 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:22:25 129 Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché 00:22:27 130 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana 00:23:01 131 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:23:13 132 Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Totalenergies 00:23:30 133 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 00:23:56 134 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Movistar Team 00:23:59 135 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:24:01 136 Oliver Stockwell (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 00:24:23 137 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 00:24:40 138 James Knox (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00:24:43 139 Sander de Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:24:57 140 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:25:09 141 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:25:46 142 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:25:57 143 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 00:26:04 144 Owain Doull (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:26:27 145 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:26:43 146 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 00:27:08 147 Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 00:28:41 148 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:28:54 149 Nil Aguilera Jorba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:29:05 150 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:31:47 151 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:33:30 152 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00:37:51

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall Points Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 40 2 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 39 3 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 37 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 28 5 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 25 6 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 25 7 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 23 8 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL 18 9 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling 18 10 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16 11 Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16 12 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 14 13 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 13 14 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 12 15 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 11 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis 10 17 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost 9 18 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8 19 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 8 20 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 8 21 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 7 22 Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl 6 23 Luca van Boven (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 6 24 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 25 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 4 26 Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies 4 27 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis 3 28 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 3 29 Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 30 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2 31 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 2 32 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 2 33 Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall Mountain Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 34 2 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 31 3 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 30 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 20 5 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 20 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 12 7 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling 12 8 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 12 9 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 10 10 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 8 11 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8 12 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8 13 Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies 7 14 Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 15 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 16 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 6 17 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 18 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis 4 19 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 20 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis 4 21 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 4 22 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 23 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 3 24 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 3 25 Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 26 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 2 28 Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2 29 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2 30 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1 31 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 1 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 1 33 Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies 1 34 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 1 35 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 1