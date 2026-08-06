Vuelta a Burgos: Felix Gall solos to victory on stage 3

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Decathlon rider escapes on late climb to win ahead of Ciccone, Pellizzari and Onley and take race lead

Felix Gall of Austria and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 48th Vuelta a Burgos 2026
Felix Gall (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After a great climbing battle on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos, Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) emerged victorious, dropping everyone on the brutal, foggy slopes of the Puerto del Escudo to win solo by an 11-second margin.

Lidl-Trek kicked off the action on the 7km ascent which averaged 9% gradients, with Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) first attacking 4.5km from the summit. He was countered by 20-year-old Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) before Gall's Decathlon team started leading him out.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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