Vuelta a Burgos: Felix Gall solos to victory on stage 3
Decathlon rider escapes on late climb to win ahead of Ciccone, Pellizzari and Onley and take race lead
After a great climbing battle on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos, Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) emerged victorious, dropping everyone on the brutal, foggy slopes of the Puerto del Escudo to win solo by an 11-second margin.
Lidl-Trek kicked off the action on the 7km ascent which averaged 9% gradients, with Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) first attacking 4.5km from the summit. He was countered by 20-year-old Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) before Gall's Decathlon team started leading him out.
When the Giro d'Italia runner-up made his attack, he was followed only by the other strongest climbers in the race: Ciccone, race leader Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) and Enric Mas (Movistar).
Onley tried to take his second victory in as many days by attacking 2.3km from the top, dropping Ciccone and Mas in the process, but – while visibly gasping for air – he was unable to get rid of Gall, who was glued to his wheel and soon countered again.
Gall broke Onley's resolve with another vicious seated acceleration as they neared the summit, coming over the top with enough of a lead to hold on during the descent to the line, able to celebrate only his third professional victory.
Faltering towards the line, Onley was also re-overtaken by Ciccone and a charging Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), meaning he lost out on bonus seconds and was overtaken in the race lead by Gall.
"It's the first time I'm doing the Vuelta a Burgos, and I was really looking forward to this race; I've heard many good things," said Gall after the finish. "Today was the first good stage for me, and it's not so often that I win – it was only my third pro win – so it's super nice. I had a really big block of training and to come back to racing, I felt super super good today.
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"My team did a great job of keeping me safe, allowing me to save energy and then in the final I always had someone around me, tried attacking a few times and then I managed to get away in the last part.
Gall now leads the race by six seconds from Ciccone, with Onley dropping down to third, eight seconds back. It's all still to play for with the iconic Lagunas de Neila climb (6.4km at 9.1%) still to come on Saturday's stage 5, where the purple jersey winner will be decided.
"Of course [winning GC] is the goal, but first of all, I'm happy with today, and you never know what's happening in a bike race," added Gall. "First tomorrow should be a sprint and then Saturday we have another really hard stage. Day by day, and then we'll see what it's going to be in the end."
In similar fashion to the opening two stages, five riders went up the road to form the early breakaway, but only after 50km of racing and the second categorised climb of the day, the Alto de la Hoya: Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ United), Gorka Corres (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), Diego Uriarte (Equipo Kern Pharma), and Iker Mintegi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
They were kept close by the UAE-led peloton, with a gap under two minutes, but led the race over the next two climbs. Onto the fourth of seven climbs on the tough 184km route, three riders bridged across to join the leader: Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Milan Vader (Pinarello Q36.5), and Jasper Schoofs (Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team).
The break led over the top of the penultimate ascent with a 1:30 lead over the peloton and with just the final Puerto del Escudo climb (7 km at 9%) and descent to the finish to come, but this was quickly pulled back by the likes of Movistar, Lidl-Trek and Netcompany Ineos pacing behind, ending the break's day in front fully 10km from the line.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
4:24:47
|
2
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:00:11
|
3
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:11
|
4
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:11
|
5
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:00:22
|
6
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:22
|
7
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:00:46
|
8
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:00:47
|
9
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:00:47
|
10
|
Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:00:47
|
11
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:00:47
|
12
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:00:47
|
13
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|
00:00:47
|
14
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:47
|
15
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:47
|
16
|
Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:01:00
|
17
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:01:08
|
18
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:01:08
|
19
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:08
|
20
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:01:08
|
21
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:01:27
|
22
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:01:27
|
23
|
Matteo Scalco (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:01:27
|
24
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:32
|
25
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:32
|
26
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:32
|
27
|
Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:32
|
28
|
Michael Shea Leonard (Can) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:01:32
|
29
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:47
|
30
|
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|
00:01:47
|
31
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:01:47
|
32
|
Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:01:53
|
33
|
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:01:57
|
34
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:01:57
|
35
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:02:27
|
36
|
Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:02:38
|
37
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:02:38
|
38
|
Oliver Sims (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:02:38
|
39
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:02:38
|
40
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:02:38
|
41
|
Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana
|
00:02:38
|
42
|
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:02:38
|
43
|
Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:02:38
|
44
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:02:38
|
45
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:02:38
|
46
|
Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:02:42
|
47
|
Laurens de Plus (Bel) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:03:06
|
48
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:03:06
|
49
|
Rémi Daumas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:03:23
|
50
|
Matisse van Kerckhove (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
00:03:47
|
51
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:03:47
|
52
|
Jasper Schoofs (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:03:47
|
53
|
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:03:47
|
54
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
00:04:11
|
55
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
00:04:11
|
56
|
Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:04:22
|
57
|
Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:04:24
|
58
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:04:40
|
59
|
Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto - Groupe Wanty
|
00:04:40
|
60
|
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
|
00:05:05
|
61
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:05:05
|
62
|
Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:05:05
|
63
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:05:22
|
64
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:05:22
|
65
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
00:05:22
|
66
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:05:40
|
67
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
00:05:40
|
68
|
Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
00:05:40
|
69
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:05:53
|
70
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:06:18
|
71
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:06:18
|
72
|
David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:06:18
|
73
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:06:29
|
74
|
Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:06:29
|
75
|
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:06:29
|
76
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:07:44
|
77
|
Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|
00:07:44
|
78
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:07:44
|
79
|
Luca van Boven (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:07:44
|
80
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
00:07:44
|
81
|
Viktor Soenens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:07:53
|
82
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:08:42
|
83
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:08:47
|
84
|
Marco Martin Cuevas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:09:32
|
85
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:09:55
|
86
|
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:10:41
|
87
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:13:03
|
88
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:13:03
|
89
|
Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:13:03
|
90
|
Owain Doull (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:13:03
|
91
|
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:13:03
|
92
|
Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:13:03
|
93
|
Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis
|
00:13:03
|
94
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:13:03
|
95
|
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:13:03
|
96
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:13:03
|
97
|
Florian Dauphin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:13:03
|
98
|
Gavin Hlady (USA) Ef Education - Aevolo
|
00:13:03
|
99
|
Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:13:03
|
100
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:13:03
|
101
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
00:13:03
|
102
|
Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis
|
00:13:03
|
103
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:13:03
|
104
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:13:03
|
105
|
Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Spa) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:13:03
|
106
|
Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:13:03
|
107
|
Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:13:03
|
108
|
Victor Loulergue (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:13:03
|
109
|
Davide Toneatti (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:13:03
|
110
|
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
00:13:03
|
111
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
00:13:03
|
112
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|
00:13:03
|
113
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:13:03
|
114
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:13:03
|
115
|
Aime de Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:13:03
|
116
|
Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:13:03
|
117
|
Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:13:03
|
118
|
James Knox (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00:13:03
|
119
|
Oliver Stockwell (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:13:03
|
120
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:14:04
|
121
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:14:04
|
122
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:14:41
|
123
|
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:14:41
|
124
|
Sander de Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:14:41
|
125
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:14:41
|
126
|
Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:14:41
|
127
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:14:41
|
128
|
Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:14:41
|
129
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:14:41
|
130
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:14:41
|
131
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:14:41
|
132
|
Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:14:41
|
133
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:14:41
|
134
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:14:41
|
135
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:14:41
|
136
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
00:14:41
|
137
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:14:41
|
138
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:14:41
|
139
|
Max van der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:14:41
|
140
|
Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:14:41
|
141
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:14:41
|
142
|
Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:14:41
|
143
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:14:41
|
144
|
Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:14:41
|
145
|
Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:16:09
|
146
|
Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:18:40
|
147
|
Nil Aguilera Jorba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:26:15
|
148
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:26:15
|
149
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:26:15
|
150
|
Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:26:15
|
151
|
Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:26:48
|
152
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:26:48
|
nan
|
Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 152 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
25
|
2
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
20
|
3
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
16
|
4
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
14
|
5
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
12
|
6
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
10
|
7
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
9
|
8
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
8
|
9
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
7
|
10
|
Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
6
|
11
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
5
|
12
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
4
|
13
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|
3
|
14
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2
|
15
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
30
|
2
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
30
|
3
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
25
|
4
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
20
|
5
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
16
|
6
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
12
|
7
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
12
|
8
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
10
|
9
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
8
|
10
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
8
|
11
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
7
|
12
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
6
|
13
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
6
|
14
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|
4
|
15
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
4
|
16
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
17
|
Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
3
|
18
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
2
|
19
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
20
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
2
|
21
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2
|
22
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1
|
23
|
Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies
|
1
|
24
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
4:25:33
|
2
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:00:01
|
3
|
Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:00:01
|
4
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:00:01
|
5
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:01
|
6
|
Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:00:14
|
7
|
Matteo Scalco (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:00:41
|
8
|
Michael Shea Leonard (Can) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:00:46
|
9
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:01
|
10
|
Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:01:07
|
11
|
Oliver Sims (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:01:52
|
12
|
Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:01:52
|
13
|
Rémi Daumas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:02:37
|
14
|
Matisse van Kerckhove (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
00:03:01
|
15
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:03:01
|
16
|
Jasper Schoofs (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:03:01
|
17
|
Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto - Groupe Wanty
|
00:03:54
|
18
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:05:43
|
19
|
Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:05:43
|
20
|
Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|
00:06:58
|
21
|
Viktor Soenens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:07:07
|
22
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:08:01
|
23
|
Marco Martin Cuevas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:08:46
|
24
|
Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:12:17
|
25
|
Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:12:17
|
26
|
Victor Loulergue (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:12:17
|
27
|
Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:12:17
|
28
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:13:55
|
29
|
Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:13:55
|
30
|
Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:13:55
|
31
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:13:55
|
32
|
Max van der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:13:55
|
33
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:13:55
|
34
|
Nil Aguilera Jorba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:25:29
|
35
|
Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:25:29
General classification
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
12:18:18
|
2
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:00:06
|
3
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:08
|
4
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:00:27
|
5
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:29
|
6
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:43
|
7
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:00:49
|
8
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:00:55
|
9
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:00:56
|
10
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:01:00
|
11
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:00
|
12
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:01:07
|
13
|
Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:01:07
|
14
|
Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:01:13
|
15
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|
00:01:13
|
16
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:01:21
|
17
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:01:21
|
18
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:01:38
|
19
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:01:39
|
20
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:44
|
21
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:01:47
|
22
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:48
|
23
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:52
|
24
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:02:07
|
25
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:02:11
|
26
|
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|
00:02:21
|
27
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:02:22
|
28
|
Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:02:22
|
29
|
Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:02:29
|
30
|
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:02:31
|
31
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:02:34
|
32
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:02:45
|
33
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:02:47
|
34
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:02:50
|
35
|
Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana
|
00:02:58
|
36
|
Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:03:02
|
37
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:03:07
|
38
|
Matteo Scalco (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:03:24
|
39
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:04:21
|
40
|
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:04:40
|
41
|
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:04:51
|
42
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:05:00
|
43
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:05:04
|
44
|
Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:05:12
|
45
|
Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:05:29
|
46
|
Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:05:39
|
47
|
Oliver Sims (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:05:42
|
48
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:05:44
|
49
|
Jasper Schoofs (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:05:45
|
50
|
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
|
00:05:46
|
51
|
Laurens de Plus (Bel) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:05:52
|
52
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:06:09
|
53
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:06:11
|
54
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:06:16
|
55
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
00:06:29
|
56
|
Matisse van Kerckhove (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
00:06:32
|
57
|
Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto - Groupe Wanty
|
00:06:38
|
58
|
Rémi Daumas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:06:38
|
59
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:06:42
|
60
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
00:07:42
|
61
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
00:07:57
|
62
|
Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
00:08:10
|
63
|
Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|
00:08:51
|
64
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:08:53
|
65
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
00:08:57
|
66
|
Michael Shea Leonard (Can) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:09:18
|
67
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:09:23
|
68
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:09:40
|
69
|
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:10:12
|
70
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:10:57
|
71
|
Viktor Soenens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:11:08
|
72
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:11:28
|
73
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:11:52
|
74
|
Marco Martin Cuevas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:11:59
|
75
|
Luca van Boven (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:12:37
|
76
|
Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:12:39
|
77
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:12:45
|
78
|
Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:12:50
|
79
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:12:57
|
80
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:13:11
|
81
|
Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:13:20
|
82
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|
00:13:23
|
83
|
David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:13:35
|
84
|
Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:13:46
|
85
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:14:35
|
86
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
00:14:57
|
87
|
Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:15:48
|
88
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:16:11
|
89
|
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:16:36
|
90
|
Davide Toneatti (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:17:13
|
91
|
Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:17:43
|
92
|
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:17:45
|
93
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:17:49
|
94
|
Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:18:16
|
95
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:18:35
|
96
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
00:18:42
|
97
|
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:19:01
|
98
|
Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:19:14
|
99
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:19:24
|
100
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:19:25
|
101
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:19:29
|
102
|
Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:19:29
|
103
|
Aime de Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:19:30
|
104
|
Gavin Hlady (USA) Ef Education - Aevolo
|
00:19:31
|
105
|
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
00:19:31
|
106
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:19:39
|
107
|
Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis
|
00:19:44
|
108
|
Victor Loulergue (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:19:45
|
109
|
Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Spa) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:19:45
|
110
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:20:14
|
111
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
00:20:14
|
112
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
00:20:29
|
113
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:20:30
|
114
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:20:44
|
115
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:20:45
|
116
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:20:49
|
117
|
Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis
|
00:20:51
|
118
|
Max van der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:20:54
|
119
|
Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:21:07
|
120
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:21:26
|
121
|
Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:21:32
|
122
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:21:37
|
123
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:21:38
|
124
|
Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:21:44
|
125
|
Florian Dauphin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:21:52
|
126
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:22:09
|
127
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:22:21
|
128
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:22:25
|
129
|
Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:22:27
|
130
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:23:01
|
131
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:23:13
|
132
|
Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:23:30
|
133
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:23:56
|
134
|
Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:23:59
|
135
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:24:01
|
136
|
Oliver Stockwell (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:24:23
|
137
|
Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:24:40
|
138
|
James Knox (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00:24:43
|
139
|
Sander de Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:24:57
|
140
|
Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:25:09
|
141
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:25:46
|
142
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:25:57
|
143
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:26:04
|
144
|
Owain Doull (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:26:27
|
145
|
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:26:43
|
146
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:27:08
|
147
|
Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:28:41
|
148
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:28:54
|
149
|
Nil Aguilera Jorba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:29:05
|
150
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:31:47
|
151
|
Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:33:30
|
152
|
Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:37:51
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
40
|
2
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
39
|
3
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
37
|
4
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
28
|
5
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
25
|
6
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
25
|
7
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
23
|
8
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
18
|
9
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
18
|
10
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
16
|
11
|
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
16
|
12
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
14
|
13
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
13
|
14
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
12
|
15
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
11
|
16
|
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
|
10
|
17
|
Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
9
|
18
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
8
|
19
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
8
|
20
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
8
|
21
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
7
|
22
|
Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
6
|
23
|
Luca van Boven (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
6
|
24
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
5
|
25
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
4
|
26
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies
|
4
|
27
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|
3
|
28
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
3
|
29
|
Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
3
|
30
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2
|
31
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
2
|
32
|
Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
2
|
33
|
Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
34
|
2
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
31
|
3
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
30
|
4
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
20
|
5
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
20
|
6
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
12
|
7
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
12
|
8
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
12
|
9
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
10
|
10
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
8
|
11
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
8
|
12
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
8
|
13
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies
|
7
|
14
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
7
|
15
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
6
|
16
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
6
|
17
|
Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
6
|
18
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|
4
|
19
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
4
|
20
|
Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis
|
4
|
21
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
4
|
22
|
Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
4
|
23
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
3
|
24
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
25
|
Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
3
|
26
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
27
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
2
|
28
|
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2
|
29
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2
|
30
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1
|
31
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1
|
32
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1
|
33
|
Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies
|
1
|
34
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
1
|
35
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
12:19:13
|
2
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:00:01
|
3
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:12
|
4
|
Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:00:12
|
5
|
Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:00:18
|
6
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:00:44
|
7
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00:00:53
|
8
|
Jurgen Zomermaand (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:01:34
|
9
|
Matteo Scalco (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:02:29
|
10
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:03:26
|
11
|
Oliver Sims (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:04:47
|
12
|
Jasper Schoofs (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:04:50
|
13
|
Matisse van Kerckhove (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
00:05:37
|
14
|
Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto - Groupe Wanty
|
00:05:43
|
15
|
Rémi Daumas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:05:43
|
16
|
Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|
00:07:56
|
17
|
Michael Shea Leonard (Can) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:08:23
|
18
|
Viktor Soenens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:10:13
|
19
|
Marco Martin Cuevas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:11:04
|
20
|
Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:11:55
|
21
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:12:16
|
22
|
Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:12:25
|
23
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:13:40
|
24
|
Cesar Perez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:14:53
|
25
|
Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:17:21
|
26
|
Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:18:19
|
27
|
Davide Donati (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:18:34
|
28
|
Victor Loulergue (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:18:50
|
29
|
Gorka Corres Ibañez de Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:19:19
|
30
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:19:50
|
31
|
Max van der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:19:59
|
32
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:21:26
|
33
|
Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:27:46
|
34
|
Nil Aguilera Jorba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:28:10
|
35
|
Yago Aguirre Subijana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00:36:56
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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