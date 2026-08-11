From double stage winner to a supporting role – 2025's breakthrough star Maëva Squiban celebrates a different kind of success at the Tour de France Femmes

News
By
Published

'I was not in the front to play for victory like last year, but I think I did my job' – French racer puts personal glory to one side to support Elisa Longo Borghini's podium bid

Maëva Squiban racing in the breakaway with Loes Adegeest on the penultimate stage of the Tour de France Femmes in Nice
Maëva Squiban took a different role at this year's Tour de France Femmes but still found time to go on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

At last year's Tour de France Femmes, the French public had double the reason to celebrate alongside Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's overall victory, as Maëva Squiban raced to a pair of stunning breakaway victories in Ambert and Chambéry.

The 24-year-old Breton surprised even her teammates last summer, with Dominika Włodarczyk exclaiming "What's going on? Is it April 1 or August 1?" at the team bus after Squiban's second win. Her triumphs came after disaster struck UAE Team ADQ early in the race as Elisa Longo Borghini and two other riders were forced out of the Tour due to illness.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
CATEGORIES
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.