'I wasn't as close as I thought I might be' - Paula Blasi recognises her first Tour de France Femmes was a tougher learning curve than expected

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Up-and-coming Catalan star took fifth overall on Tour debut, now aiming at World Championships

2026 Tour de France Femmes: Paula Blasi on stage 9
Paula Blasi (UAE Team L'IMAD) found the the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift harder than expected (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up-and-coming Catalan star Paula Blasi has recognised that the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was a steeper learning curve than she expected, but has promised that she will be back at the Tour with a wealth of race knowledge acquired from this August's edition.

Blasi, 23, has already won the Vuelta Femenina, Amstel Gold Race and Volta a Catalunya in her first full season, and those breakthrough results raised expectations enormously about what she could do in her first-ever Tour de France, which she completed in fifth overall.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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