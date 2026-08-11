Human Powered Health strikes two-year deal with Marta Lach for Polish all-rounder to fuel WorldTour team's ambitions at top level through 2028

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'The deal was done in 24 hours' says team general manager

Marta Lach of SD Worx - Protime prior winning Festival Elsy Jacobs a Garnich a third time in 2026
Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) won Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich for a third time in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Human Powered Health made its first move for next season and signed Polish all-rounder Marta Lach for the next two years, beginning in January.

The Women’s WorldTour team refers to her as a 'Classics powerhouse', as evidenced by her finishing speed on a variety of terrain and conditions. She has won Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich each of the last three years and has a total of 16 victories across eight pro seasons.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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