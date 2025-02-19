Vuelta a Andalucia: Maxim Van Gils wins stage 1 into Cueva de Nerja

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider beats UAE Team Emirates trio of Tim Wellens, Pavel Sivakov and Marc Soler

Maxim Van Gils took his first victory in the colours of his new team, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, on a challenging opening day at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol. The Queen stage of the race, stage 1 set the tone for the remaining four days of racing, with Van Gils assuming control of the yellow leader’s jersey, on the same time as Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

