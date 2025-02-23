Vuelta a Andalucia: Pavel Sivakov secures overall victory as breakaway rider Jon Barrenetxea wins finale stage 5

Tobias Johannessen settles for second, Johannes Staune-Mittet third in La Línea de la Concepción

LA LINEA DE LA CONCEPCION SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 LR Clement Berthet of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team on third place race winner Pavel Sivakov of France and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey and Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Q365 Pro Cycling Team on second place pose on the podium ceremony after the 71st Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2025 Stage 5 a 1681km stage from Benahavis to La Linea de la Concepcion on February 23 2025 in BLa Linea de la Concepcion Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Vuelta a Andalucia final overall podium: Clement Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), race winner Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) overall winner, and Thomas Pidcock (Q365 Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was confirmed as the overall winner of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol following the finale stage 5 which saw a breakaway succeed into La Línea de la Concepción.

