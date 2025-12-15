Tour de Suisse 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Suisse overview Date June 17-21, 2026 Start location tbd Finish location tbd Distance tbd Category WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Tour de Suisse Previous winner João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Joao Almeida won the 2025 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de Suisse history

The 89th Tour de Suisse will take place from June 17-21, 2026, testing riders with a series of mountainous stages and rolling stages. The race has been reduced in length from eight days to five days, making it more apealling to the Tour de France contenders.

Like its counterpart held in France, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse is also used by pro teams and riders as a tuneup for the Tour de France.

The Tour de Suisse, first raced in 1933, did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is the last winner of the Tour de Suisse. He beat France's Kévin Vauquelin by 1:07, with Scotland's Oscar Onley (PicNic-PostNL) third at 1:58 after an intense battle.

Team Ineos Grenadiers won the three editions of the race, from 2019 to 2022. In 2022, Geraint Thomas overhauled leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 8 time trial to take the overall victory. Thomas went on to finish third at the Tour de France.

In 2021, Richard Carapaz took over the race lead following his stage 5 victory. The Ecuadorian then held onto his lead through the final three stages, including a mountainous final stage to Andermatt, to win the overall title. Carapaz finished third that year at the Tour.

Egan Bernal won the Tour de Suisse in 2019 and went on to win the Tour de France that year.

Before Bernal, the last Tour winner to ride in Switzerland as preparation for the Tour had been 2010 winner Andy Schleck, with the Critérium du Dauphiné often favoured as it allows for a longer recovery.

Slovakian Peter Sagan has the most stage wins, with 18, but never took the overall title. Three riders are tied with 11 stage wins, and they all came away with overall victories - the 2009 overall winner Fabian Cancellara, three-time winner Hugo Koblet (1950, 1953, 1955) and three-time champion Ferdinand Kübler (1942, 1948, 1951).

Italian Pasquale Fornara is the leader in both number of overall victories, four times in the 1950s, and has spent the most days in the leader’s jersey, 17.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tour de Suisse with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.