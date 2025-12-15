Tour de Suisse 2026

Race-homes
By published
STOCKHUTTE, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 22: Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as - Yellow leader jersey winner during the 88th Tour de Suisse 2025, Stage 8 a 10km individual time trial stage from Beckenried to Stockhutte 1268m / #UCIWT / on June 22, 2025 in Stockhutte, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour de Suisse overview

Date

June 17-21, 2026

Start location

tbd

Finish location

tbd

Distance

tbd

Category

WorldTour

Previous edition

2025 Tour de Suisse

Previous winner

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

GENEVA SWITZERLAND MAY 04 LR Lenny Martinez of France and Team Bahrain Victorious on second place race winner Joao Goncalves Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates XRG Yellow Leader Jersey and Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates XRG on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 78th Tour De Romandie 2025 Stage 5 a 171km individual time trial stage from Geneve to Geneve UCIWT on May 04 2025 in Geneva Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Joao Almeida won the 2025 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de Suisse history

The 89th Tour de Suisse will take place from June 17-21, 2026, testing riders with a series of mountainous stages and rolling stages. The race has been reduced in length from eight days to five days, making it more apealling to the Tour de France contenders.

Like its counterpart held in France, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse is also used by pro teams and riders as a tuneup for the Tour de France.

The Tour de Suisse, first raced in 1933, did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is the last winner of the Tour de Suisse. He beat France's Kévin Vauquelin by 1:07, with Scotland's Oscar Onley (PicNic-PostNL) third at 1:58 after an intense battle.

Team Ineos Grenadiers won the three editions of the race, from 2019 to 2022. In 2022, Geraint Thomas overhauled leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 8 time trial to take the overall victory. Thomas went on to finish third at the Tour de France.

In 2021, Richard Carapaz took over the race lead following his stage 5 victory. The Ecuadorian then held onto his lead through the final three stages, including a mountainous final stage to Andermatt, to win the overall title. Carapaz finished third that year at the Tour.

Egan Bernal won the Tour de Suisse in 2019 and went on to win the Tour de France that year.

Before Bernal, the last Tour winner to ride in Switzerland as preparation for the Tour had been 2010 winner Andy Schleck, with the Critérium du Dauphiné often favoured as it allows for a longer recovery.

Slovakian Peter Sagan has the most stage wins, with 18, but never took the overall title. Three riders are tied with 11 stage wins, and they all came away with overall victories - the 2009 overall winner Fabian Cancellara, three-time winner Hugo Koblet (1950, 1953, 1955) and three-time champion Ferdinand Kübler (1942, 1948, 1951).

Italian Pasquale Fornara is the leader in both number of overall victories, four times in the 1950s, and has spent the most days in the leader’s jersey, 17.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tour de Suisse with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.