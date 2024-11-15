(Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Tour Down Under 2025 overview Date January 21-26, 2025 Distance 830.6km Start location Prospect Finish location Adelaide Category WorldTour

Image 1 of 6 Jhonatan Narvaez from Ecuador celebrates winning World Tour season-opening Tour Down Under in Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images) UAE Team Emirates XRG rider Jhonatan Narvaez win stage 5 at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 4 winner Bryan Coquard (Image credit: Getty Images) Movistar Team rider Javier Romo reacts after winning stage 3 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Sam Welsford wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Sam Welsford wins stage 1 and takes the event's first leader's jersey at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 Tour Down Under Results

Stage 6: Jhonatan Narvaez wins Tour Down Under / As it happened

Equadorian Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) secured his first-ever WorldTour overall title on the final day of racing at Tour Down Under, crossing the finish of stage 6 safely with the ochre leader's jersey on his back in Adelaide. He improved from second overall last year. Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint on the final stage, earning his third stage victory of the week.

Stage 5: Jhonatan Narvaez wins atop Willunga and secures leader's jersey / As it happened

Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sprinted to the stage 5 win atop Willunga Hill on Saturday and with it put on the overall leader's jersey with one day to go. Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) finished second and Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took third, leaving Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) in fourth from the four-rider confrontation atop the signature climb.

Stage 4: Bryan Coquard holds off Phil Bauhaus to take the win / As it happened

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) held off a late charge by Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Jhonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) in a chaotic sprint to win stage 4 of the Tour Down Under in Victor Harbor.



Race leader Javier Romo (Movistar) finished safely in the group and retained the lead in the general classification ahead of the decisive stage 5 which features Willunga Hill.

Stage 3: Javier Romo wins stage 3 with late race solo attack / As it happened

Javier Romo (Movistar) launched an attack on the descent of Knotts Hill with 6km to go to win stage 3 of the Tour Down Under in Uraidla. He sustained a gap with the bold acceleration to hold off the reduced peloton by five seconds, the group led by Jhonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) in second place and of Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) in third.

It was the first UCI victory for Romo, and he also claimed the ochre leader's jersey with eight seconds on Narvaez.

Stage 2: Sam Welsford survives early crash to win in Tanunda / As it happened

A battered and bruised Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) received a perfect lead out from his teammates to take his second win in so many days at the 2025 Tour Down Under, increasing his lead in the overall classification.



Welsford retained the ochre leader’s jersey with Arne Marit (Intermarché-Wanty) in second place and Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) in third. Both are tied at 14 seconds back.

Stage 1: Sam Welsford sprints to victory in chaotic finish / As it happened

Sam Welsford of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe claimed victory on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under after launching his sprint early and holding off his rivals in a chaotic finale. He also claimed the first ochre leader’s jersey of the six-day race.

Men's Tour Down Under information

The Australian six-stage event, centred in Adelaide, winds its way across South Australian roads in the height of the southern hemisphere summer, delivering a usually sweltering opener to a new WorldTour season.

The race, which was first held in 1999 and has been part of the WorldTour since 2008, starts in Prospect on January 21 and concludes in Adelaide on January 26 in 2025.

The race is often a place where Australian riders rise to the top, putting their best foot forward as they return from Europe to race on home soil, but with the strong international field delivered by its WorldTour status, there is no guarantee they will have it all their way.

Previous winners include Simon Gerrans, who has won the title on four occasions in 2012, 2014, 2006, and 2016. Tied for twice winning the overall title is Richie Porte in 2017 and 2020, Stuart O'Grady in 1999 and 2001, Daryl Impey in 2018 and 2019, and Andre Greipel in 2010 and 2008.

Since its inception in 1999, the race was cancelled for two editions due to COVID-19 in 2021 and 2020. The most recent overall champion was Stephen Williams in 2024.

2025 Men's Tour Down Under start list

Find the men's 2025 Tour Down Under start list here.

2025 Men's Tour Down Under stages

Stage 1: Prospect - Gumeracha, 150.7km

Stage 2: Tanunda - Tanunda, 128.8km

Stage 3: Norwood - Uraidla, 147.5km

Stage 4: Glenelg - Victor Harbor, 157.2km

Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Willunga Hill, 145.7km

Stage 6: Adelaide - Adelaide, 90km

2025 Men's Tour Down Under schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time (ACDT) Finish time (ACDT) January 21, 2025 Stage 1 11:10 15:26 January 22, 2025 Stage 2 11:10 14:23 January 23, 2025 Stage 3 11:10 15:30 January 24, 2025 Stage 4 11:10 15:21 January 25, 2025 Stage 5 11:10 14:53 January 26, 2025 Stage 6 13:30 15:30