GC showdown on Willunga at Tour Down Under stage 5 - LIVE

Still lots of chatter in the break, which seems to be about Torres, even if Torres is working with the group.

Swift showed that he wasn't happy with Torres being in the break since he sits only 35 seconds down on GC. Swift is working for his teammate Sheffield.

Break 6 riders off the front: Oliver Bleddyn (ARA Australia), Michael Hepburn (Jayco-AlUla). Pascal Eenkhoorn (Soudal-Quickstep), Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates XRG), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Juan Lopez (Lidl-Trek) have 1:20 with 132km to go.

Lopez bridged across to the break making it 6 up the road.

The five riders have a small gap with 136.5km to go. Torres is 35 seconds down on GC.

Eenkhoorn, Hepburn, Ben Swift and Torres bridge up to Bleddyn

Bleddyn attacks solo, with a few more riders trying to bridge.

Lidl does't want to miss it, tries to bridge up and brings the field with him.

Peloton is chasing. Ineos, Intermache, FDJ, Australia, Jayco all represented in this 7-rider move.

Hepburn jumps across with a few more riders joining this attack.

Peloton shuts it down and FDJ & Australia counters.

Big group still has a few seconds, includes Durbridge, Askey.

More riders trying to join the now 12 riders with a gap. And more action from behind shuts down this attack.

7 riders with a few seconds with more tyring to bridge up. Back of the peloton is single file.

Soudal continues to accelerate.

Swift also jumped, and more riders follow.

Another attack by Soudal, this time it's Pedersen with Durbridge following the move.

Arkea, Australia, Jayco all covering moves as the peloton goes up a slight uphill.

Eenkhoorn made the first attack with plenty of riders trying to get into the breakaway. It's going to be pure chaos trying to get away today.

And immediate attack from 3 riders.

And we're off and racing!

Last year, Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) won the Willunga stage, and almost beat the strava record. Last year it was Oscar Onley who conquered Willunga Hill ⛰️ He clocked 6:35 minutes up the climb on Strava - just 1 second behind the King, Richie Porte 👀 Will he be victorious on today's stage? #TourDownUnder @picnicpostnl pic.twitter.com/p7k4QCldxXJanuary 24, 2025

We're riding through the 2.4 neutral zone before Stuart O'Grady drops the flag at KM 0.

Perfect weather to tackle Willunga today, with temperatures at 24C and mostly sunny.

It's the big day - Willunga! Stage 5 of the Tour Down Under in under 10 minutes. The 145.7km stage features two ascents of the iconic climb in the last 25km, making this stage another leg-breaker. Riders get a warm-up on Wickham Hill in the opening of the stage. The category 1 climb precedes a relatively sedate middle 80km before the key Willunga Hill ascents where the winner of the 2025 Tour Down Under will be decided.

Stage 3 winner Javier Romo (Movistar) tops the GC with a 4-second lead on Jhonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG), and 10 seconds on Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek) and Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe). A total of 28 riders, including Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates XRG), Chris Harper and Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla), Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) and defending champion Stephen Williams (Israel-PremierTech), are under one minute. 18-year-old Philipsen tops the best young rider classification. Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) leads the mountain classification while double stage winner Sam Welsford (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) leads the points classification.