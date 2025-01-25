GC showdown on Willunga at Tour Down Under stage 5 - LIVE

By
last updated

Don't miss all the action from the leg-breaking stage as the peloton tackles the iconic Willunga Hill twice

Maps and elevation profiles of the 2025 Tour Down Under stages

(Image credit: Tour Down Under)

2025 Tour Down Under route

Analysing the contenders of the Tour Down Under

How to watch the 2025 Tour Down Under – Live streams, TV channels, Timings

Jump to:
Refresh

Still lots of chatter in the break, which seems to be about Torres, even if Torres is working with the group.

Swift showed that he wasn't happy with Torres being in the break since he sits only 35 seconds down on GC. Swift is working for his teammate Sheffield.

Break

Lopez bridged across to the break making it 6 up the road. 

The five riders have a small gap with 136.5km to go. Torres is 35 seconds down on GC.

Eenkhoorn, Hepburn, Ben Swift  and Torres bridge up to Bleddyn 

Bleddyn attacks solo, with a few more riders trying to bridge.

Lidl does't want to miss it, tries to bridge up and brings the field with him.

Peloton is chasing.  Ineos, Intermache, FDJ, Australia, Jayco all represented in this 7-rider  move.

Hepburn jumps across with a few more riders joining this attack.

Peloton shuts it down and FDJ & Australia counters. 

Big group still has a few seconds, includes Durbridge, Askey.  

More riders trying to join the now 12 riders with a gap. And more action from behind shuts down this attack.

7 riders with a few seconds with more tyring to bridge up. Back of the peloton is single file. 

Soudal continues to accelerate. 

Swift also jumped, and more riders follow.

Another attack by Soudal, this time it's Pedersen with Durbridge following the move. 

Arkea, Australia, Jayco all covering moves as the peloton goes up a slight uphill.

Eenkhoorn made the first attack with plenty of riders trying to get into the breakaway. It's going to be pure chaos trying to get away today.

And immediate attack from 3 riders.

And we're off and racing! 

Last year, Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) won the Willunga stage, and almost beat the strava record.

We're riding through the 2.4 neutral zone before Stuart O'Grady drops the flag at KM 0. 

Perfect weather to tackle Willunga today, with temperatures at 24C and mostly sunny.

It's the big day - Willunga! 

Stage 3 winner Javier Romo (Movistar) tops the GC with a 4-second lead on Jhonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG), and 10 seconds on Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek) and Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe).  

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5, from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, of the Tour Down Under. The stage starts at 11:10am local time or 12:30am GMT and finishes roughly four hours later.

Latest on Cyclingnews