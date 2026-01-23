Tour Down Under stage 3 LIVE: A hilly race for the puncheurs

The peloton on stage 2 of the 2025 men&#039;s Tour Down Under
(Image: © Zac Williams/SWpix)
Tour Down Under 2026

Tour Down Under 2026 route

Profiles of the stages of the 2026 Tour Down Under

stage 3 (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

Race Situation

The peloton is all together.

The field is down to 137 riders. Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché) was involved in a crash yesterday, and will not be starting today.

Racers are now riding through the 15.1 km-long neutral zone; it should take about 30 minutes before the flag drops.

Current conditions at the start in Henley Beach are, according to CN's reporter on the ground, Simone Giuliani, as follows:

It’s going to be a hot one today in South Australia. Currently 29°C and sunny, and fairly cool by Adelaide summer standards, but the forecast is 32 °C by the time they finish in Nairne.

Henley Beach is hosting a stage start for the first time, welcoming the riders as they face a day largely spent in the Adelaide Hills. This 140-kilometre stage 3 is set to head south to Flagstaff Hill and Coromandel Valley before visiting Adelaide Hills communities. Climbers will step it up on the steep slopes of Wickham Hill at McLaren Flat and Mount Barker’s Summit Road, with a sprint in Echunga before a 19-kilometre loop leading to a final showdown in Nairne.

Here’s what race director Stuart O’Grady said about stage 3: “I’m really excited about this stage, with two locations that are first-time hosts: Henley Beach and Nairne. From a racing point of view, a lot of the roads are uncharted territory and might look straightforward, but there are enough climbs and opportunities – even coming through Mount Barker a well-timed attack could upset the sprinters.”

Stage 2 winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) leads the general classification with six seconds on his teammate Jhonatan Narváez. Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) sits in third place, 1:05 down.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3, from Henley Beach to Nairne, of the Tour Down Under. The stage starts at 11:10 am local time and finishes roughly four hours later.

