Tour Down Under stage 3 LIVE: A hilly race for the puncheurs

The field is down to 137 riders. Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché) was involved in a crash yesterday, and will not be starting today. Best wishes for a prompt recovery. 🇦🇺 #TourDownUnderSpeedy recovery! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/VfaeMiE0DUJanuary 22, 2026

Racers are now riding through the 15.1 km-long neutral zone; it should take about 30 minutes before the flag drops.

Current conditions at the start in Henley Beach are, according to CN's reporter on the ground, Simone Giuliani, as follows: "Another warm start to the day with temperatures already heading close to 30 degrees Celsius at the start, with the light beachside breeze providing a little relief from the building heat. The crowds are out in force, packing the roadside now, but given the weather, there will probably be plenty turning around and heading straight to the beach after."

It’s going to be a hot one today in South Australia. Currently 29°C and sunny, and fairly cool by Adelaide summer standards, but the forecast is 32 °C by the time they finish in Nairne.

Henley Beach is hosting a stage start for the first time, welcoming the riders as they face a day largely spent in the Adelaide Hills. This 140-kilometre stage 3 is set to head south to Flagstaff Hill and Coromandel Valley before visiting Adelaide Hills communities. Climbers will step it up on the steep slopes of Wickham Hill at McLaren Flat and Mount Barker’s Summit Road, with a sprint in Echunga before a 19-kilometre loop leading to a final showdown in Nairne. Here’s what race director Stuart O’Grady said about stage 3: “I’m really excited about this stage, with two locations that are first-time hosts: Henley Beach and Nairne. From a racing point of view, a lot of the roads are uncharted territory and might look straightforward, but there are enough climbs and opportunities – even coming through Mount Barker a well-timed attack could upset the sprinters.”

Stage 2 winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) leads the general classification with six seconds on his teammate Jhonatan Narváez. Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) sits in third place, 1:05 down. The GC battle, which for now is focused on the third place on the podium, should take a back seat to breakaway specialists and possibly sprinters today. Stage 1 winner Tobias Lund Andresen (Uno-X Mobility) leads the points classification. Michael Leonard (EF Education-EasyPost) tops the best young rider classification, and after spending two days in the break, Martin Urianstad (Uno-X Mobility) tops the mountain classification.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3, from Henley Beach to Nairne, of the Tour Down Under. The stage starts at 11:10 am local time and finishes roughly four hours later.