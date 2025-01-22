Tour Down Under stage 2 - LIVE

By
last updated

Don't miss all the action from the hilly circuit race around Tanuda

(Image credit: Tour Down Under)

70km to go

Browning takes another uncontested 10 points for a total of 41 points in the mountains classification. Trio has 2:21 to the field.

Trio keeps rolling through as they climb Menglers Hill. Browning takes the front inside of 700 metres to the top as they go through an official feedzone.

Browning is sitting behind Zimmermann and Konrad with 1.5km to go to the KOM. 

Tightly packed peloton as they race towards Menglers Hill, letting the gap increase, now at 1:47 

Roos! 

Breakaway see 5km to KOM #2. KOM leader Browning took top points in the first KOM today as the other two in the break did not contest.  Gap at 1:30 with 76km to go.

Wind is blowing from the riders' right, leading to an echelon shape for Red Bull team at the front of the peloton. They have slowed down slightly to protect their sprinter Welsford, who crashed early in the stage, as they approach the climb. 

Breakaway see a head crosswind , which will change soon to a tailwind when they turn towards Mengler's Hill. 

Red Bull is still in control of the peloton as they in turn cross the finish line to start lap 2, and go through the feedzone.

Breakaway of Zimmermann, Konrad and Browning start lap 2 with a gap of 1:42.

Konrad is having a dynamic conversation with his team car. 

Red Bull is holding the gap around the 1:40 mark with 90km to go.

Riders picking up extra bottles and food in the team convoy. Lots of movement at the back. 

Image 1 of 1
TANUNDA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 22 Filip Maciejuk of Poland and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe leads the peloton during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 1288km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda 342m UCIWT on January 22 2025 in Tanunda Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Sprinting is freakin' hectic, innit?”  Brennan said of his first WorldTour sprint where he finished a close second.

Zimmermann accelerates but Konrad goes over the top to take the top points and the bonus time second.  Browning was distanced by the move and had to chas eback on.

Browning talking with his team director Martin Barras with 1.2km to go to the intermediate sprint.

TANUNDA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 22 LR Fergus Browning of Australia and ARA Australian Cycling Team Green Mountain Jersey Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Lidl Trek and Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Team Intermarche Wanty compete in the breakaway during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 1288km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda 342m UCIWT on January 22 2025 in Tanunda Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gap coming down quite rapidly. It is now 2:08 at the escapees see 5km to first intermediate sprint.

Welsford is sitting sixth wheel behind his teammates at the front of the peloton, keeping the break at 2:40 with 107km to go.

Welsford made his way in the field as his teammates are setting a fast pace at the front to hold the gap at 2:48.

Nikias Arndt about his teammate Welsford and his team plans for stage 2:

TANUNDA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 22 LR Fergus Browning of Australia and ARA Australian Cycling Team Green Mountain Jersey and Sam Welsford of Australia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe Orange Santos Leaders Jersey prior to the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 1288km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda 342m UCIWT on January 22 2025 in Tanunda Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) and Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start in Tanunda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Welsford is with a teammate fairly back in the field while more teammates monitor the front as the gap is now at 2:44. 

Browning spent about 130km in the break yesterday, takes top points in the first KOM. The other two riders did not contest for the points.

With 200 metres to go, Browning goes to the front of the break.

Peloton is on the steepest part of the climb as the breakaway has 1.3km to the top of Menglers Hill.

Browning had this to say about the aggressive racing of ARA Australia:

124km to go

Filip Maciejuk, who did all the work at the front of the peloton yesterday, is getting a bike change.

Peloton shut down attacks, waiting for race leader Welsford and others to rejoin after that early crash.

Welsford, his shorts all ripped on his right side, is being brought back to the field by his teammate.

Race has not slowed down at the front. Patrick Konrad of Lidl_trek and Georg ZImmermann of Intermarché have joined Browning in the break with 126km to go.

James Knox calling for his Soudal team, needed assistance after the crash. 

Crash!

Reaction from the field with a Lidl and Intermarche riders trying to bridge up to Browning

And we’re racing! 

The Cyclingnews team reports a relatively cool start today ... well not really but its all relative!

Race director Stuart O’Grady is trying to calm down the riders in the neutral zone.  

The riders are rolling through 2.2km neutral section on their way to the official start. 

Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in about two minutes. In the 128.8km stage, the peloton will tackle three laps of a hilly circuit around Tanuda with three trips over Menglers Hill in Angaston. The climb is the biggest obstacle of the day but with the final ascent coming 22km from the finish, there is a good chance the sprinters can get to the front for the flat finale.  

Unfortunately, Dylan van Barle (Visma-Lease A Bike) sustained an injury in the final kilometres of yesterday’s stage and will not take the start. 

We're in for another exciting day of racing for the 137 riders in the field, on a mostly sunny and a little cooler today compared to yesterday. 

Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in just under 10 minutes. In the 128.8km stage, the peloton will tackle three laps of a hilly circuit around Tanunda with three trips over Menglers Hill in Angaston. The climb is the biggest obstacle of the day but with the final ascent coming 22km from the finish, there is a good chance the sprinters can get to the front for the flat finale.  

Stage 1 winner Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the general classification with four seconds on Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike). Zac Marriage (ARA Australia), who spent most of the stage in the break, sits in third place, five seconds down by virtue of the time bonus seconds taken in the intermediate sprints.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour Down Under stage 2, starting and ending in Tanunda. The stage starts at 11:10am local time or 12:30am GMT and finishes roughly three hours later.

