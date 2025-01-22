Tour Down Under stage 2 - LIVE

Refresh

70km to go Peloton speeds through the official feedzone, taking bottles from their soigneur. Gap at 2:25.

Browning takes another uncontested 10 points for a total of 41 points in the mountains classification. Trio has 2:21 to the field.

Trio keeps rolling through as they climb Menglers Hill. Browning takes the front inside of 700 metres to the top as they go through an official feedzone.

Browning is sitting behind Zimmermann and Konrad with 1.5km to go to the KOM.

Tightly packed peloton as they race towards Menglers Hill, letting the gap increase, now at 1:47

Roos! Someone clearly deviated from their line… But for those who had a doubt, we are well and truly Down Under

Breakaway see 5km to KOM #2. KOM leader Browning took top points in the first KOM today as the other two in the break did not contest. Gap at 1:30 with 76km to go.

Wind is blowing from the riders' right, leading to an echelon shape for Red Bull team at the front of the peloton. They have slowed down slightly to protect their sprinter Welsford, who crashed early in the stage, as they approach the climb.

Breakaway see a head crosswind , which will change soon to a tailwind when they turn towards Mengler's Hill.

Red Bull is still in control of the peloton as they in turn cross the finish line to start lap 2, and go through the feedzone.

Breakaway of Zimmermann, Konrad and Browning start lap 2 with a gap of 1:42.

Konrad is having a dynamic conversation with his team car.

Red Bull is holding the gap around the 1:40 mark with 90km to go.

Riders picking up extra bottles and food in the team convoy. Lots of movement at the back.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Filip Maciejuk is back at the front of the field, keeping a tight leash on the peloton today.

"Sprinting is freakin' hectic, innit?” Brennan said of his first WorldTour sprint where he finished a close second. Today’s stage is expected to be a reduced bunch sprint. Can Welsford repeat his victory? He was almost caught on the line by Brennan as he was celebrating his win. His team is working hard at the front of the peloton to control the gap to the break. Read more: 'I thought maybe I mucked that up' - Tour Down Under stage 1 winner Sam Welsford went early in the sprint

Zimmermann accelerates but Konrad goes over the top to take the top points and the bonus time second. Browning was distanced by the move and had to chas eback on.

Browning talking with his team director Martin Barras with 1.2km to go to the intermediate sprint.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Fergus Browning (ARA Australia), Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek) and Georg ZImmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) in the break with 1:52 gap with 101km to go.

Gap coming down quite rapidly. It is now 2:08 at the escapees see 5km to first intermediate sprint.

Welsford is sitting sixth wheel behind his teammates at the front of the peloton, keeping the break at 2:40 with 107km to go. Three riders in the break seem to be working well together.

Welsford made his way in the field as his teammates are setting a fast pace at the front to hold the gap at 2:48.

Nikias Arndt about his teammate Welsford and his team plans for stage 2: "Last year he was second on this stage, unfortunately, the lap was the other way around, which suited us slightly more. But still, we are super motivated. I think today is a really good chance for us, but the big challenge will be to survive the climb, and if we are there, then we have a big, big goal for today with the sprint." Red Bull might be backing Filip Maciejuk for the sprint today according to Arndt. "It's a good opportunity for climbing sprinters, and these teams will make it hard, and that will be the challenge for Fil [Filip Maciejuk] and also for Sam, but at the end, maybe also, yeah, these two sprinters will meet up a lon the back and then come back. We have to see how it goes. But Fil is in great shape. The team around him is super strong, so we will support him, and we are also confident that we can make it to a sprint."

Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) and Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start in Tanunda (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Sam Welsford in the ochre leader's jersey at the start in Tanunda this morning: "It's great to be back in this jersey. I really love wearing it. I was lucky to wear it enough last year, and hopefully I can wear it for more than one day if we can win today, it would be really nice to wear it again. It will be a bit more tricky today with the parcours. But I think all the boys are really motivated to try and make it our race." "It will be tough. I think it's, it's quite steep three times. Is also quite tough up there. But I think we have really good team to do a lot of controlling and make it our race. I think we have to see how the how the peloton go on this climb, you know, if we just keep to our strategy and try to just limit our losses on the climb in the last time up. If the climbers go full to try to drop me, and then try to come back before the sprint and then, and then have line up another lead-out."

Welsford is with a teammate fairly back in the field while more teammates monitor the front as the gap is now at 2:44. As soon as they crest the climb, two Red Bull riders line up at the front to set the pace.

Browning spent about 130km in the break yesterday, takes top points in the first KOM. The other two riders did not contest for the points. The trio now have 2:31 on the peloton.

With 200 metres to go, Browning goes to the front of the break.

Peloton is on the steepest part of the climb as the breakaway has 1.3km to the top of Menglers Hill.

Browning had this to say about the aggressive racing of ARA Australia: "I think it's so special racing in Australia, and it's such a big opportunity, it's really important. We have a strong team, and we just got to show that we belong here. It's really good opportunity to showcase everyone's talents and try and get our name out in the world stage."

124km to go Trio of Browning, Zimmermann and Konrad have a gap of 1:18

Filip Maciejuk, who did all the work at the front of the peloton yesterday, is getting a bike change.

Peloton shut down attacks, waiting for race leader Welsford and others to rejoin after that early crash.

Welsford, his shorts all ripped on his right side, is being brought back to the field by his teammate.

Race has not slowed down at the front. Patrick Konrad of Lidl_trek and Georg ZImmermann of Intermarché have joined Browning in the break with 126km to go.

James Knox calling for his Soudal team, needed assistance after the crash.

Crash! Crash on middle of the straight road. Welsford is involved, and is continuing. Multiple EF Education riders also involved.

Reaction from the field with a Lidl and Intermarche riders trying to bridge up to Browning

And we’re racing! And who else but ARA Australia to launch the first attack. Fergus Browning is hunting for more KOM points.

The Cyclingnews team reports a relatively cool start today ... well not really but its all relative! The forecast for Tanunda today doesn't even crack 30°C with 29 expected and the temperature sitting in the low 20's as riders are rolling in the neutral zone.

Still, the sun still had a bit of bite so the ice stockings were out again regardless.

Race director Stuart O’Grady is trying to calm down the riders in the neutral zone.

The riders are rolling through 2.2km neutral section on their way to the official start. As soon as the flag drops, the road will go up for the first KOM of the day, the cat. 1 Menglers Hill. Racers will tackle the 2.7km climb from its steeper west side, used here to challenge the sprinters. A maximum incline of 12.2 per cent will sting, with 6.9 per cent the average incline.

Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in about two minutes. In the 128.8km stage, the peloton will tackle three laps of a hilly circuit around Tanuda with three trips over Menglers Hill in Angaston. The climb is the biggest obstacle of the day but with the final ascent coming 22km from the finish, there is a good chance the sprinters can get to the front for the flat finale.

Unfortunately, Dylan van Barle (Visma-Lease A Bike) sustained an injury in the final kilometres of yesterday’s stage and will not take the start. Read more: Dylan Van Baarle crashes at Tour Down Under, breaks collarbone in fresh injury setback

We're in for another exciting day of racing for the 137 riders in the field, on a mostly sunny and a little cooler today compared to yesterday.

Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in just under 10 minutes. In the 128.8km stage, the peloton will tackle three laps of a hilly circuit around Tanunda with three trips over Menglers Hill in Angaston. The climb is the biggest obstacle of the day but with the final ascent coming 22km from the finish, there is a good chance the sprinters can get to the front for the flat finale.

Stage 1 winner Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the general classification with four seconds on Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike). Zac Marriage (ARA Australia), who spent most of the stage in the break, sits in third place, five seconds down by virtue of the time bonus seconds taken in the intermediate sprints. Welsford also leads the points classification, while Matthew Walls (Groupama-FDJ), third on stage 1, will wear the blue points jersey on stage 2 as Brennan will be in the white best young rider’s jersey. Also, in the break on stage 1, Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) leads the mountain classification.