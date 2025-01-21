Tour Down Under stage 1 - LIVE

By
last updated

Don't miss all the action from the opening stage from Prospect and heads to the finish in Gumeracha with 2,500 metres of climbing

Refresh

Speaking of Stephen Williams. Here’s what he said at the pre-race media conference:

Wiliams, with the help of his team car, is back in the peloton. 

Short stop to defending champion Stephen Williams (Israel-PremierTech) to get his power meter sorted out with his team mechanic.

No panic in such a long neutral.

Stage 1 is underway, starting with a 12.6km neutral section. Today’s course is predicted to favour the sprinters with a fast finish in Gumeracha.

For stage 1 of the Tour Down Under, racers will head north from Prospect to Williamstown, tackling Gorge Road at Paracombe as their opening climb of the day before turning back towards the Adelaide Hills and the stage finish in Gumeracha. The peloton to pass through the first time host town Gumeracha twice and return for a furious push to the line after 150.7km of racing and 2386 metres of elevation gain.

For its 25th edition, the opening WorldTour race goes back to its previous formula, with more fun for the sprinters combined with three stages that offer the potential to create gaps in the GC. Stage 3 will take the racers over Norton Summit, and a new climb - Knott's Hill - a fierce tilts up to a punishing 22.2% grade that will be tackled twice, stage 4 to Victor Harbor, and the double ascent of the iconic Willunga Hill on stage 5.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews’ live coverage of the Tour Down Under, the first event of the WorldTour. Stage 1 starts at 11:10am local time or 12:30am GMT and finishes roughly four and a half hours later.

Latest on Cyclingnews