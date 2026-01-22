Tour Down Under: Jay Vine and Jhonatan Narváez go 1-2 after powerful attack on Corkscrew climb on stage 2

Jay Vine and Jhonatan Narváez, both UAE Team Emirates-XRG, put in a massive attack on the Corkscrew

Deemed to be the hardest stage in the history of the Tour Down Under, stage 2 from Norwood to Uraidla lived up to its reputation with UAE Team Emirates-XRG obliterating the field on the second ascent of the Corkscrew with Jay Vine taking the win ahead of teammate Jhonatan Narváez with Adam Yates in the chase group.

Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) rounded off the podium in the chase group, almost a minute down. The race seems to be completely done at the halfway point in the race. Narváez struggled to follow Vine over the Corkscrew, and so the team decided to let Vine take the win ahead of Narváez.

“The jersey has been on my mind since the last time I wore it. I love this jersey, so good to win it on such a hard stage. We’re in a good position with me and Jhony [Narváez] and with Adam [Yates] behind, being led out by him was great,” Vine said.

“We’ve still got a sprinter here in [Juan Sebastian] Molano, still gonna try and get as much as we can in this race. Mikkel [Bjerg] and Vegard [Stake Laengen] were amazing today.”

