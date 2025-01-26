Final sprint showdown at Tour Down Under stage 6 - LIVE
Race Situation
Break: Casper Pedersen (Soudal-Quickstep), Damien Howson (ARA Australia) and Kelland O'Brien (Jayco-AlUla) are off the front.
Peloton at 45 seconds
Multiple teams - UAE, Alpecin, Red Bull - coming to the front with race leader Narvaez now sitting fourth wheel.
45km to go
Halfway through stage 6, the breakaway trio of Howson, O'Brien and Pedersen have 45 seconds on the field.
Peloton is quite happy to let the trio stay up the road. It negates other attacks and most riders are waiting for the expected bunch sprint.
Earlier today, three riders in the Tour Down Under peloton, Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Oliver Bleddyn and Kelland O’Brien - both on the ARA Australian team - were awarded with Medals of the Order of Australia (OAM) for securing an Olympic gold medal.
The three riders were part of the Australian pursuit team that broke the world record on their way to victory.
Kelland O’Brien (Jayco Alula) leads the break on the fast circuit
As expected no contest for the KOM, with Howson leading the trio. Gap at 38 seconds.
Break starts lap 8 which includes the first KOM of the day, Montefiore Hill which is climbed each lap, but only has points on the line on lap 8, and lap 16.
The Red Bull-led peloton is keeping a tight leash on the three up the road; the gap is 24 seconds with 60km to go.
Breakaway trio of Pedersen, O'Brien and Howson start lap #6 with a gap of 35 seconds.
Mark Cavendish sent the racers off for the final stage today.
📷 For the final time this year, the peloton of the #TourDownUnder gets underway! A 20-lap journey in the streets of Adelaide, hosting the final stage of the men’s TDU for the first time since 2018!📺: https://t.co/k2Exq3GblTSchwalbe | @santosltd#TourDownUnder #CouchPeloton pic.twitter.com/ruHh8pXN7NJanuary 26, 2025
Race leader Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) shared his thoughts before the start of stage 6:
“It’s really significant to win the stage yesterday, the race was really hard, and I'm happy for the result. Obviously I like the new team. We have fun here in Australia the last two weeks, so I will miss the time here.”
About his rivals. “He [Romo] was really strong yesterday. But also, I think the strongest on the climb was Lucas Plapp. You see how he attacked many times in the last part. I think everyone did his best effort to win the race yesterday.”
About the final stage. “Of course, we will try to stay safe.”
Red Bull now in numbers are at the front of the peloton, while race leader Narvaez is chilling in the peloton. Gap of 40 seconds now.
Break rolls through the intermediate with Pedersen crossing the line first, followed by O'Brien and Howson.
Red Bull, team of double stage winner Sam Welsforsd, have now come to the front of the peloton.
Field is once again spread across the road, deciding to let the 3 breakaway riders increase their gap to 23 seconds, halfway through lap 4.
Average speed is now 47kmph, on the 4.5km loop.
Trio has a slim 7 seconds as they start lap 4, intermediate sprint at the end of this lap.
Field is single-filed, slowing bringing the three riders back with the first of two intermediate sprints coming at the end of lap 4.
Another lap done, gap holding at 15 seconds for the trio with more attacks off the front of the peloton.
After a few of relatively cool weather, it's a hot one this afternoon in Adelaide, hitting mid 30C.
Trio is working well but Intermarche-led peloton is holding them at 13 seconds ahead.
Trio has 8 seconds and the front of the peloton is spread across the road but Arkea sees a window and jumps.
One lap done, 19 to go.
Break
Casper Pedersen (Sooudal-Quickstep), Damien Howson (ARA Australia) and Kelland O'Brien (Jayco-AlUla) are off the front.
Van der Lee is trying to get across to the three who have a gap on lap 1.
Soudal's Pedersen is joined by an Damien Howson and Kelland O'Brien.
Next attack comes from Soudal as they zoom by the Adelaide Oval
EF marks the attack with Durbridge on the wheel.
Of course,the first attack comes from Fergus Browning.
And we’re off and racing on Australia Day!
Stage 6, of the Tour Down Under will be underway in under 5 minutes with 134 riders. Two riders not starting today are Loe van Belle (Visma-Lease A Bike) who abandoned after crashing on stage 5 and Lidl-Trek's Juan Pedro Lopez who was ejected for a sticky bottle.
The Tour Down Under goes back to its fun, flat, fast finale in Adelaide with a 90km stage - 20 laps around a 4.5km circuit - with one climb that will hardly worry the sprinters. The peloton hits Montefiore Hill twice, the final time with 18km to go.
Stage 5 winner Jhonathan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) tops the GC with with nine seconds on Javier Romo (Movistar) and 12 seconds on Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Today’s final stage, a flat fast circuit race, should crown Narváez as the winner of the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under.
Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) leads the best young rider classification with 15 seconds on Zac Marriage (ARA Australia), and 20 seconds on Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates XRG).
Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) leads the mountain classification and simply needs to safely cross the finish line today to take home the final polka-dot jersey.
The last classification up for grabs today is the points classification, led by Sam Welsford (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) by virtue of his two stage wins. He is tied with Narváez with 60 points with stage 4 winner Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) in third with 5 points.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the final stage of the Tour Down Under. Stage 6 starts at 1:30pm local time and finishes roughly two hours later.
