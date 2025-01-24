Tour Down Under stage 4 - LIVE

Refresh

The peloton at the Tour Down Under are adjusting to a slew of new UCI rules for 2025, most notably a provision that restricts food and water hand-ups to designated feed zones and from team cars in the convoy. While race organisers and teams appeared to be blindsided by the rule, which was published on December 23, 2024, teams association president Brent Copeland clarified the rationale behind the rule to Cyclingnews. Read more in 'Reckless driving' outside race courses one motivator for new UCI feed zone rules

Break riders through the feed zone, grabbing bottles from their soigneurs. Gap holding at 2:02 with 115km to go.

Movistar-led peloton comes through the sprint line, 2:06 behind the break.

Lecerf tried to jump first but had no room and Schmid accelerated to hold him off and took top points and 3 time bonus seconds. Lecerf was second. Epis was third.

Van der Hoorn leading the five while Lecerf is tightening his shoes at the back of the group.

Five escapees see 1km to the first intermediate sprint in Snapper Point. Gap at 1:39.

A fan at the start was trying to complete his collection with Luke Plapp’s signature. (Image credit: Future) Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) said at the start that there was a “potential” of bonus seconds today. “We’ll always be looking to take some time. I think Rohan [Dennis] showed here a couple of years ago that you could get a small gap and shake up the GC on this day. I think also, Richie [Porte] lost the GC here a few years ago too. So we've got to be on the ball, but if we're status quo by the end of the day, and we're ready for a big showdown tomorrow, Willunga. I'd also be stoked with that.” Excited about Willunga Hill? “Massively. Get through today, be on the same time as the others, and then look, throw it all out there on Wallinga, I think where we're sitting on the GC at the moment, there's not a whole lot to defend, but we're not in a bad position either. So just throw down the gauntlet on Willunga tomorrow and see what happens. But get through today safely and with all the big boys too.”

Peloton holding the gap to around 2 minutes. Now at 1:51 with 126km to go, and inside of 5km to the first intermediate sprint with bonus seconds of 3,2 and 1 on the line, as well as sprint points.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Breakaway of Junior Lecerf (Soudal-Quickstep), Giosue Epis (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty), Ide Schelling (XDS Astana) and Swiss champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) have 2:17 on the field with 131km to go. Schmid is now virtual leader on the road.

Puncture for Alex Edmonson in the peloton.

The conversations continue in the break. Lots of chatter going on.

Lecerf has a quick chat with his Soudal Quick-Step DS, grabs a gel and gets back to the break. Van der Hoorn and Schmid also engaged in a chat.

137km to go Break of five have 1:45 on the peloton which seems to be keeping a tight leash on the escapees. Average speed has been over 40kmph so far.

Good news for the break as the peloton starts taking nature breaks, as Movistar goes to the front to set tempo for race leader Romo with 141km to go

Jayco-AlUla is patrolling the front of the peloton to help the breakaway, with their teammate Schmid, gets a longer leash. Gao at 1:21

Schmid and Lecerf have joined the trio of Epis, Van der Hoorn and Schelling to make it five up the road. Lots of chatter when the connection was made. Swiss champion Schmid is 31 seconds back, and Lecerf is 35 seconds down on GC.



Two riders trying to bridge up to the trio are Mauro Schmid and Junior Lecerf.

The trio have 1:00 on the peloton. They are no danger for the GC contenders, and the highest placed on GC is Schelling who is 7:55 down.

Vine is at the medical car, getting looked at.

Break Three riders are in the break: Giosue Epis (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty) and Ide Schelling (XDS Astana).

Vine also went down in that earlier crash. He has blood on his leg and a tear in his shorts. Vine and Coquard have rejoined the peloton.

Big chase by the second group led by Jayco-AlUla has caught back onto the first peloton group.



Meanwhile, Coquard and Vine, chasing, are in the convoy as the commissaire calls for a barrage.

The crash caused a split in the peloton with 152km to go.

It was a crash at the back. Renard gets a bike change, and continues on with shredded shorts.

A few riders needing a bike change at the back, including Jay Vine and Alexis Renard. Renard had a long wait for his team car.

More teams want to get to the front. Schmid takes a solo flyer to get to the trio ahead by 19 seconds.

Giosue Epis easily made it across to join the other two riders. And more moves starting to come from the field which is now strung out.

One rider from Arkea trying to bridge up.

No reaction from the peloton to the two escapees.

And an immediate attack from Taco van der Hoorn and Ide Schelling.

Speaking of O’Grady, flag drop from the man himself. And we are racing!

Today’s Glenelg start and Victor Harbor finish also featured during the race’s first edition in 1999 – a stage won in emphatic style by Tour Down Under race director Stuart O’Grady.

Lots of chatter and smiles in the peloton as they ride close to the team directeur car in the neutral zone.

Perfect weather today, with current temperatures of 20C, and partly cloudy.

The 136 riders are off for the 7.9km neutral zone. One rider missing from the start is Martín López who crashed with 15km to go on stage 3. He was taken to the hospital and his XDS Astana team reported that he was fully conscious and cooperative, feels good. The latest update reported that López was diagnosed with a mild concussion and facial trauma. Best wishes for a quick recovery. 🇦🇺 MEDICAL UPDATE: @tourdownunder Detailed checkup confirmed no fracture or other serious injury. @martinsauri0_ was diagnosed with a mild concussion and facial trauma with a contused laceration on the upper ciliary arch, which required sutures.#TourDownUnder #XDSAstanaTeamJanuary 23, 2025

Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in under 10 minutes. At 157.2km, today’s stage is the longest of the 2025 Tour Down Under. Starting in Glenelg, the course follows the scenic coastline with two intermediate sprints before the first of two classified ascents. If riders' legs are in pain from Knott's Hill, they'll be feeling more of a sting when they hit Parawa Hill and Nettle Hill. An uncategorised ascent with 12.2km to go complicates the picture for the sprinters. This could be a great day for a breakaway.

Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) signing in at the start in Glenelg (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 3 winner Javier Romo (Movistar) tops the general classification with 8 seconds on stage 3 runner-up Jhonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG). Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek) is third, and Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) fourth, both tied at 10 seconds. Fourth in yesterday’s stage, Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) is 15 seconds down on GC and took the lead in the best young rider classification. Double stage winner Sam Welsford (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) leads the points classification. Fergus Browning (ARA Australia) went in the break three days in a row and has a unsurmountable lead in the mountains classification