Tour Down Under stage 4 - LIVE

By
last updated

Don't miss all the action from the longest stage of the six-day event

(Image credit: Tour Down Under)

The peloton at the Tour Down Under are adjusting to a slew of new UCI rules for 2025, most notably a provision that restricts food and water hand-ups to designated feed zones and from team cars in the convoy. 

Break riders through the feed zone, grabbing bottles from their soigneurs. Gap holding at 2:02 with 115km to go.

Movistar-led peloton comes through the sprint line, 2:06 behind the break.

Lecerf tried to jump first but had no room and Schmid accelerated to hold him off and took top points and 3 time bonus seconds. Lecerf was second. Epis was third. 

Van der Hoorn leading the five while Lecerf is tightening his shoes at the back of the group.

Five escapees see 1km to the first intermediate sprint in Snapper Point. Gap at 1:39.



A fan at the start was trying to complete his collection with Luke Plapp’s signature. (Image credit: Future)

Peloton holding the gap to around 2 minutes. Now at 1:51 with 126km to go, and inside of 5km to the first intermediate sprint with bonus seconds of 3,2 and 1 on the line, as well as sprint points.

VICTOR HARBOR AUSTRALIA JANUARY 24 William Junior Lecerf of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep leads the breakaway during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 4 a 1572km stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor UCIWT on January 24 2025 in Victor Harbor Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Puncture for Alex Edmonson in the peloton.

The conversations continue in the break. Lots of chatter going on.

Lecerf has a quick chat with his Soudal Quick-Step DS, grabs a gel and gets back to the break. Van der Hoorn and Schmid also engaged in a chat. 

137km to go

Good news for the break as the peloton starts taking nature breaks, as Movistar goes to the front to set tempo for race leader Romo with 141km to go

Jayco-AlUla is patrolling the front of the peloton to help the breakaway, with their teammate Schmid, gets a longer leash. Gao at 1:21

Schmid and Lecerf have joined the trio of Epis, Van der Hoorn and Schelling to make it five up the road.  Lots of chatter when the connection was made.

Two riders trying to bridge up to the trio are Mauro Schmid and Junior Lecerf.

The trio have 1:00 on the peloton.

Vine is at the medical car, getting looked at.

Break

Vine also went down in that earlier crash. He has blood on his leg and a tear in his shorts.  Vine and Coquard have rejoined the peloton.

Big chase by the second group led by Jayco-AlUla has caught back onto the first peloton group.

Meanwhile, Coquard and Vine, chasing,  are in the convoy as the commissaire calls for a barrage.

The crash caused a split in the peloton with 152km to go.

It was a crash at the back. Renard gets a bike change, and continues on with shredded shorts.

A few riders needing a bike change at the back, including Jay Vine and Alexis Renard. Renard had a long wait for his team car.

More teams want to get to the front. Schmid takes a solo flyer to get to the trio ahead by 19 seconds.

Giosue Epis easily made it across to join the other two riders. And more moves starting to come from the field which is now strung out.

One rider from Arkea trying to bridge up. 

No reaction from the peloton to the two escapees.

And an immediate attack from Taco van der Hoorn and Ide Schelling.

Speaking of O’Grady, flag drop from the man himself. And we are racing!

Today’s Glenelg start and Victor Harbor finish also featured during the race’s first edition in 1999 – a stage won in emphatic style by Tour Down Under race director Stuart O’Grady. 

Lots of chatter and smiles in the peloton as they ride close to the team directeur car in the neutral zone.

Perfect weather today, with current temperatures of 20C, and partly cloudy.

The 136 riders are off for the 7.9km neutral zone. 

Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under is set to start in under 10 minutes. At 157.2km, today’s stage is the longest of the 2025 Tour Down Under. Starting in Glenelg, the course follows the scenic coastline with two intermediate sprints before the first of two classified ascents. If riders' legs are in pain from Knott's Hill, they'll be feeling more of a sting when they hit Parawa Hill and Nettle Hill. An uncategorised ascent with 12.2km to go complicates the picture for the sprinters. This could be a great day for a breakaway.

GLENELG AUSTRALIA JANUARY 24 Albert Withen Philipsen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek White Best Young Rider Jersey sings prior to the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 4 a 1572km stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor UCIWT on January 24 2025 in Glenelg Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) signing in at the start in Glenelg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4, from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, of the Tour Down Under. The stage starts at 11:10am local time or 12:30am GMT and finishes roughly four hours later.

