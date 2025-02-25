2026 Tour de France to start with team time trial in Barcelona

19.7-kilometre test to use new ASO rules giving riders individual times

Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the team time trial at stage 1 at 2023 Vuelta a España
Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the team time trial at stage 1 at 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The 2026 Tour de France will start with a team time trial for the first time in the race's history as the Grand Départ in Barcelona, Spain.

Riders will face a 19.7-kilometre course that will end in the shadow of the stadium built for the 1992 Olympic Games on Montjuïc hill.

