Visma-Lease a Bike unveil Gaudí-inspired Tour de France jersey designs ahead of Grand Départ in Barcelona

Visma-Lease a Bike have unveiled two designs for the men's team's Tour de France jersey this year, each inspired by Catalan designer and architect Antoni Gaudí, with the race kicking off in Barcelona on July 4.

The Dutch squad has come up with a pair of designs, built around the creative concept 'The Architect' in honour of Gaudí, with fans able to vote on which one the team will wear this July – much like they did for the 2021 Tour.

Like jerseys from last year's Tour de France and Tour of Flanders – named 'the swarm' and 'the power of the beehive' – the design is once again bee-related. Both designs, one predominantly black and one light yellow, feature honeycomb motifs.

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"One element stands out: the honeycomb. For Gaudí, strength was not about how something looked, but how it worked. The honeycomb embodies that idea perfectly, a collection of small elements forming a strong and highly efficient whole," the team stated.

"We are a team built on the belief that a collective approach delivers more than individual brilliance alone," they say, linking the teamwork of bees in the hive to that seen on the roads of the Tour de France.

Fans will be able to vote on which version of the jersey the team will wear, with voting taking place between April 21 and 23.

Similar to the 2025 jersey, which featured the names of thousands of supporters, fans will also have the chance to add their name to the jersey if they pre-order.

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The jersey will be the latest in a long line of special edition Visma-Lease a Bike jerseys. Previous jerseys have included designs inspired by Dutch Master artists, a theme park, and the bee-related jerseys of 2025.

"Our fans are becoming an increasingly important part of the team. The yellow-black swarm keeps growing, also along the roads," said Jasper Saejis, CMO of Visma-Lease a Bike.

"It is great to involve them directly in the design of our Tour jersey once again."