Visma-Lease a Bike unveil Gaudí-inspired Tour de France jersey designs ahead of Grand Départ in Barcelona

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Dutch squad let fans vote on which design team will wear in July

Visma-Lease a Bike 2026 Tour de France jersey designs
Wout van Aert and Christophe Laport model Visma-Lease a Bike's 2026 Tour de France jersey designs (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Visma-Lease a Bike have unveiled two designs for the men's team's Tour de France jersey this year, each inspired by Catalan designer and architect Antoni Gaudí, with the race kicking off in Barcelona on July 4.

The Dutch squad has come up with a pair of designs, built around the creative concept 'The Architect' in honour of Gaudí, with fans able to vote on which one the team will wear this July – much like they did for the 2021 Tour.

Like jerseys from last year's Tour de France and Tour of Flanders – named 'the swarm' and 'the power of the beehive' – the design is once again bee-related. Both designs, one predominantly black and one light yellow, feature honeycomb motifs.

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"One element stands out: the honeycomb. For Gaudí, strength was not about how something looked, but how it worked. The honeycomb embodies that idea perfectly, a collection of small elements forming a strong and highly efficient whole," the team stated.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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