Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2022
Women's peloton kick off the Spring Classics in Ghent
Van Vleuten beats Vollering in two-up sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women as it happened
Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022
Distance: 128km
Start: Ghent - 1:25pm CET
Finish: Ninove - 5:15pm CET
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won her second Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, beating Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) in a two-up sprint.
Van Vleuten surged over the two back-to-back ascents of the Muur-Kapelmuur and Bosberg, and only Vollering could match the efforts.
Van Vleuten then launched her sprint through the penultimate corner, and although Vollering came alongside, she faltered on the last 100 metres, and Van Vleuten took the win. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the sprint of the peloton for third place.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|3:25:54
|2
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
|0:00:25
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
The Spring Classics kicks off annually at 'opening weekend' with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and this year it took place on February 26. The women raced 128km between Gent and the finish in Ninove.
The route included five cobbled sectors and nine climbs including the final two ascents over the Muur-Kapelmuur and the Bosberg before the finish in Ninove.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women - history
Opening Weekend will return to a two-race show, again, at the 1.Pro Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, held on February 26 in Belgium, and Omloop van het Hageland, cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2021, on February 27.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad has always been the bigger of the two races and, although it's still not part of the Women’s WorldTour, this year organisers promise live broadcasting of the popular Spring Classics opener.
This year marks the 17th edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The inaugural winner was Suzanne de Goede back in 2006, who won again in 2009. The one-day race has seen a host of champions on the top step of the podium including Mie Lacota, Kirsten Wild, Emma Johansson (twice), Loes Gunnewijk, Tiffany Cromwell, Amy Pieters, Anna van der Breggen (twice), Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Christina Siggaard, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Annemiek van Vleuten.
Omoop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2022 - Route Map
Teams
- Team SD Worx
- Cofidis Women Team
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- Human Powered Health
- Movistar Team
- Team Jumbo-Visma
- Le Col - Wahoo
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
- Trek - Segafredo
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- Canyon//SRAM Racing
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Team BikeExchange - Jayco
- Team DSM
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- NXTG by Experza
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Team Coop - Hitec Products
- IBCT
