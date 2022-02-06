Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2022

Race-homes
By last updated

Women's peloton kick off the Spring Classics in Ghent

2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Start List | Preview | Past Winners

LR second placed Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx winner Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team and third placed Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM from Netherlands celebrate on the podium at the finish of the womens elite race of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad oneday cycling race 1284km from Gent to Ninove on February 26 2022 Belgium OUT Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOMBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Vleuten beats Vollering in two-up sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women as it happened

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022
Distance: 128km
Start: Ghent - 1:25pm CET
Finish: Ninove - 5:15pm CET
Live coverage on Cyclingnews: start to finish

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won her second Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, beating Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) in a two-up sprint. 

Van Vleuten surged over the two back-to-back ascents of the Muur-Kapelmuur and Bosberg, and only Vollering could match the efforts.

Van Vleuten then launched her sprint through the penultimate corner, and although Vollering came alongside, she faltered on the last 100 metres, and Van Vleuten took the win. Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the sprint of the peloton for third place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 3:25:54
2Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women 0:00:25
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
5Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
7Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
10Julie Leth (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women

The Spring Classics kicks off annually at 'opening weekend' with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and this year it took place on February 26. The women raced 128km between Gent and the finish in Ninove.

The route included five cobbled sectors and nine climbs including the final two ascents over the Muur-Kapelmuur and the Bosberg before the finish in Ninove.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women - history

Opening Weekend will return to a two-race show, again, at the 1.Pro Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, held on February 26 in Belgium, and Omloop van het Hageland, cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2021, on February 27. 

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad has always been the bigger of the two races and, although it's still not part of the Women’s WorldTour, this year organisers promise live broadcasting of the popular Spring Classics opener.

This year marks the 17th edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The inaugural winner was Suzanne de Goede back in 2006, who won again in 2009. The one-day race has seen a host of champions on the top step of the podium including Mie Lacota, Kirsten Wild, Emma Johansson (twice), Loes Gunnewijk, Tiffany Cromwell, Amy Pieters, Anna van der Breggen (twice), Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Christina Siggaard, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Annemiek van Vleuten.

Omoop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2022 - Route Map

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2022

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2022 - Map (Image credit: Flanders Classics / Omloop Het Nieuwsblad)

Teams

  • Team SD Worx
  •  Cofidis Women Team
  •  Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
  •  Human Powered Health
  •  Movistar Team
  •  Team Jumbo-Visma
  •  Le Col - Wahoo
  •  Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
  •  Trek - Segafredo
  •  Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
  •  Canyon//SRAM Racing
  •  EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
  •  FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
  •  Liv Racing Xstra
  •  Team BikeExchange - Jayco
  •  Team DSM
  •  UAE Team ADQ
  •  Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  •  Lotto Soudal Ladies
  •  Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
  •  NXTG by Experza
  •  Parkhotel Valkenburg
  •  Team Coop - Hitec Products
  •  IBCT
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.